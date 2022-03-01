Beginning at 6 tonight, Gifft Hill School teachers Mikayla Lezovich and Elizabeth Arnstein will teach the first of eight SAT prep classes scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays this month.
All students are invited to participate, and do not have to attend St. John’s Gifft Hill School to take part in the two-hour classes from 6 to 8 p.m.
In addition to today and Thursday, the classes will be held March 10, 22, 24, 29 and 31. Classes are also scheduled for April 5 and 7.
There will be a $150 fee to help defray costs. Students will each receive a copy of an SAT prep book as part of the costs.
Pre-registration is not necessary. Students can show up for today’s class with cash or a check made out to Gifft Hill School.
For more information, email elizabetharnstein@giffthillschool.org.