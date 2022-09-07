ST. JOHN — More than 200 students were welcomed Tuesday at Gifft Hill School, marking the highest enrollment in the history of the campus.

This year, the school is also headed up by an all-female leadership team. Head of School Liz Kinsella, who rose to her new role this summer, is in her 13th year with the school. Lower Campus Principal Rachael Fox is in her eighth year and Upper Campus Principal Heather McGuire is in her second year with the school.