ST. JOHN — More than 200 students were welcomed Tuesday at Gifft Hill School, marking the highest enrollment in the history of the campus.
This year, the school is also headed up by an all-female leadership team. Head of School Liz Kinsella, who rose to her new role this summer, is in her 13th year with the school. Lower Campus Principal Rachael Fox is in her eighth year and Upper Campus Principal Heather McGuire is in her second year with the school.
“If we have learned anything in the past few years, it is that challenges bring opportunities to innovate and improve, and that a strong community knows how to come together to accomplish a common goal,” said Kinsella.
“At Gifft Hill School, we believe the true purpose of education is to equip individuals with the knowledge, skills, and mindsets required to solve problems. Together we are raising caring community members with the skills they need not just to survive, but to thrive.”
At the Lower Campus, where students from age 2 to fifth grade attend classes, enhanced after-school club offerings are a new addition . Students will have nine clubs to choose from during each trimester. The learning buddies program, which was put on hold due to the pandemic, has been reinstated, giving older students the opportunity to pair up with their younger counterparts for activities like reading aloud.
At the Upper Campus, where students in sixth through 12th grades attend classes, a commitment to rigorous education based in experiential learning and a combination of electives, signature programs, and immersive field-based workshops allow students to home in on topics that interest them.
Virgin Islands culture and history as well as STEAM or Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics skills, remain core elements of instruction across multiple disciplines.
Another signature program that will be reintroduced this year following the pandemic is GHS Gives Back Day, when students show their appreciation for the community by spending a day volunteering at various organizations and other nonprofits.
As a full member of the National Association of Independent Schools, Gifft Hill School serves St. John as the island’s only toddler through 12th-grade institution. To learn more visit www.giffthillschool.org .