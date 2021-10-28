Gifft Hill School middle and high schoolers are spending this week immersed in topics of their choosing during the school's annual fall Minimester. Subjects include hikes through the history of St. John, yarn arts, Shark Tank-style business development, swim and serve in the Virgin Islands National Park. Students will experience Minimester week again in the spring.
Latest News
- Sensitive evidence has attorneys sparring as CAHS coach arraigned on child sex charges
- Port Authority invests in St. Croix marine infrastructure
- Teacher sickout, mold discovery force closures at Stoutt school
- Ruptured water line causes widespread closures
- Police affidavit details evidence, including witness statement, in rape case
- Gifft Hill students experience Minimester
- CBCC’s five-year watershed management plan released
- St. John Land Conservancy announces new board members, administrative assistant