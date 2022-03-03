ST. CROIX — One of Paul “Bogus” Girard’s remaining co-defendants has pleaded guilty, and is now on the list of potential witnesses as Girard’s trial gets underway in U.S. District Court.
Shaquielle “Shaq” Correa entered a plea agreement with prosecutors Tuesday, on the first day of jury selection.
Correa had been facing the possibility of spending life behind bars, but has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering in exchange for a stipulation with prosecutors for a 23-year prison sentence, according to the plea agreement filed with the court.
Correa is also subject to restitution and asset forfeiture, and prosecutors said they will file a supplement to the plea agreement if he provides substantial assistance to the government.
Girard has pleaded not guilty to all charges, alongside co-defendants Kareem “Crumbull” Harry, and Tyler “Lucc” Eugene.
The three men are charged with numerous crimes including murder, racketeering, firearms charges, robbery, kidnapping, and drug trafficking. Each are facing a possible life prison sentence if convicted.
Several others have already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the conspiracy, and are also potential witnesses in the trial.
Girard, 34, is the accused ringleader of a group that has been charged in connection with at least five murders on St. Croix and a half-dozen armed robberies on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
Even while imprisoned awaiting sentencing, Girard had been running the enterprise — comprised of 11 “gang members from his neighborhood in William’s Delight” and other associates, according to documents filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court.
Federal agents armed with firearms and a canine unit patrolled the federal courthouse throughout jury selection Wednesday.