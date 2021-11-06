Sen. Kenneth Gittens is said to be improving following a health scare last week and is looking forward to resuming his duties, according to a released statement from his office on Friday.
“Sen. Gittens remains in stable condition at Juan F. Luis Hospital on St. Croix following a diagnosis of blood clots in his leg and lungs. He sought medical attention on Saturday after feeling unwell and experiencing pain for several days,” the release noted.
The senator acknowledged he first sought treatment at Luis Hospital on Oct. 30, where he remains, after not feeling well.
“I am very grateful for all the well wishes from the community and to the staff here at JFL for their continued efforts,” Gittens said in the prepared statement Friday. “I am under the doctor’s care and still following directives to rest. However, I am very anxious to get back to work and remain in good spirits. Again, thanks to all for your prayers and messages.”