Voters on St. Croix returned Sen. Kenneth Gittens to the Senate as the top vote-getter in that district.
They also ousted an incumbent senator, elected a newcomer and returned a former senator to the V.I. Legislature.
Gittens’ ballot total was a far cry from 2018 when he lost a re-election bid to the 32nd Legislature. Voters would eventually return him to the 33rd and 34th Legislatures.
“First, I want to thank God, without whom nothing is possible. I deeply appreciate the faith of the voters that they’ve placed in me, and I want to just thank each and every one of them from the bottom of my heart,” Gittens told The Daily News on Tuesday night following the release of the unofficial results by the Elections System of the Virgin Islands.
“I just want to thank my staff and campaign workers who is a skeleton crew, meaning a small crew, but truly dedicated to the cause, and I deeply appreciate their efforts for where we’re at today,” he said.
Gittens also congratulated his colleagues, “all of those that won, and even those that have offered themselves to public office, and hopefully we can all work together for the betterment of the territory.”
Gittens received 5,311 or 10.11% of the vote. He was followed by incumbent Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. with 5,079 or 9.67% of the vote.
Voters on Tuesday also elected newcomer Marise James with 4,284 or 8.16% of the vote, and returned former Sen. Diane Capehart, who last served in the 30th Legislature, to office with 3, 532 of 6.72% of the vote.
They also ousted first-term Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, who received 3,286 or 6.26% of the vote. Whitaker, a former deputy supervisor of Elections, is currently in ninth place for the seven-seat district, with 3,286 or 6.26% of the vote. She trails Nemmy Williams Jackson, who is in eighth place with 3,392 or 6.26% of the vote. Even if Whitaker was able to close the 106 vote gap from absentee ballots she would still have another hurdle, passing Capehart, who is 246 votes ahead and in seventh-place.
Capehart was frequently seen campaigning near or with Bryan-Roach supporters. In fact, the governor himself encouraged voters during live-streams on the campaign trail to put Capehart back in office.
Francis, a former V.I. Police commissioner prior to running for elected office, has consistently polled well in the St. Croix district, and is headed to a fifth term in the V.I. Legislature. In that short span he has served as president of the 33rd Legislature and is currently vice president of the 34th Legislature. Tuesday night he thanked supporters and staff for helping his re-election bid.
“Certainly, I want to thank my staff, campaign workers,” he said “and of course the people of St. Croix for their overwhelming support and for rehiring me for another two years.”
Gittens, himself a former police officer, told The Daily News he is ready to put words into action.
“I also want to say that we aren’t where we need to be as a territory, and the Legislature is going to basically have to take a much harder line when it comes to hurricane recovery projects, the Water and Power Authority, and improving health care and education in particular,” he said.