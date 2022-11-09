Gittens supporters

Fiona Stokes, left, and Wendy Wynter and her son Omar Mutidi Jr. campaign for Sen. Kenneth Gittens at the D.C. Canegata polling center Tuesday on St. Croix.

 Daily News photo by PETRA VICTOR

Voters on St. Croix returned Sen. Kenneth Gittens to the Senate as the top vote-getter in that district.

They also ousted an incumbent senator, elected a newcomer and returned a former senator to the V.I. Legislature.