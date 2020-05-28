Sen. Kenneth Gittens is pushing legislation to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.
According to a news release from his office, Gittens has drafted legislation that will provide up to 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave to any first responders that contract the coronavirus or who demonstrate a need to be quarantined.
Gittens also has a bill that will offer a supplemental payment funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. Workers include emergency room and clinic staff, frontline Health Department and Human Services employees, emergency medical technicians, employees of the East End and Frederiksted clinics and those in the medical unit at the Bureau of Corrections.
“These dedicated public servants have diligently reported to work every shift and we can’t expect them to use their accrued leave or go without pay if they contract the virus or experience symptoms while carrying out their duties on our behalf,” Gittens said in the release. “We must account and compensate for the risks they take each day in order to keep us safe. And it is certainly in the public interest to ensure that these workers have adequate leave to stay home and avoid infecting others if they do become ill.”
Gittens said he had been working on the legislation since April in order to determine an appropriate funding source. He said the V.I. government’s essential employees are making real sacrifices and taking on considerable risks.
“Our healthcare workers and first responders go to work each day not knowing what they will be exposed to or potentially take home to their families,” Gittens said. “It is important that we do whatever we can to further protect these workers and alleviate some of the stress and hardships they are experiencing every day.”