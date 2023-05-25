Sen. Kenneth Gittens said Wednesday he’s going to seek an override of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s veto of a bill, which would provide $250,000 to fund an investigation of the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
WAPA has long been known for entering questionable financial transactions and controversial deals that later backfire.
For example, WAPA’s contract with propane supplier Vitol started at $87 million and ballooned to more than $200 million, according to a 2021 report by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office, which found that WAPA’s board and management chose to cut corners in an attempt to speed the process along, in an effort to reduce energy prices through a switch from fuel oil to cheaper liquid propane gas.
The deal was originally made in 2014 under the leadership of former WAPA Executive Director Hugo Hodge Jr., and current Executive Director and CEO Andy Smith has said it is now WAPA’s largest debt and expense.
After years of disputes over WAPA’s inability to pay Vitol — and Vitol’s decision in December to withhold fuel from the Authority after it failed to acquiesce to a $145 million buyout demand — WAPA agreed to pay that amount.
But WAPA doesn’t have the cash, despite receiving millions in monthly fuel subsidies from the local government — which is funding that subsidy with federal dollars — and charging customers 41 cents per kilowatt hour, almost three times higher than the national average.
At Bryan’s urging, members of the 35th Legislature voted in April to authorize the government to enter a $100 million line of credit to fund at least a portion of WAPA’s buyout deal, in anticipation of future federal reimbursement.
Eleven senators voted to approve the credit line, but four were opposed, including Gittens, one of the most vocal critics of the plan.
On Wednesday, Gittens issued a press release explaining that he requested a copy of WAPA’s settlement agreement with Vitol, but hasn’t received it. Gittens said he formally requested a copy of the agreement on May 5, and followed up with Smith again last week.
“According to WAPA, VITOL got their $45 million on or about May 1, 2023,” and WAPA must pay the company another $100 million by August, Gittens said in the statement. “What I do not understand is why the people of the Virgin Islands are paying so much money to this company and we can’t see the agreement made to settle this debt. This is another bail out for WAPA that is going to rest on the backs of the ratepayers — at the very least WAPA should be obligated to let us see what we are paying for here.”
In response to the press release from Gittens, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen provided a statement on behalf of Smith Wednesday night.
“The Authority understands the importance of transparency and accountability, and as such previously provided the 35th Legislature with the opportunity to review the VITOL agreement prior to the Senate hearing on April 5, 2023,” according to WAPA’s statement.
The Daily News also requested a copy of WAPA’s agreement with Vitol, but Petersen said it cannot be made public, “due to a confidentiality clause in the agreement,” but “all key material elements within the agreement have already been shared publicly, including the $45 million that was paid to VITOL on May 1, 2023, and the final $100 million payment due on or before August 14, 2023.”
According to WAPA’s statement, there are no other payments due to Vitol, or other obligations in the agreement that have not been publicly disclosed.
“Per the existing contract, WAPA continues to pay VITOL for fuel and operating expenses until the $100 million is paid on or before August 14, 2023. The existing contract does not allow WAPA to purchase propane from any other supplier or provide operations and maintenance of the propane infrastructure from anyone other than Vitol. Upon payment of the $100 million to Vitol on August 14, 2023, WAPA will be free to buy propane from any supplier, and will also be able to operate and maintain the facility in any manner that WAPA sees fit,” according to the statement.
Petersen concluded that, “We would like to assure the public of WAPA’s commitment to remain transparent and provide relevant information and documentation.”
In his press release, Gittens said he intends to move to override Bryan’s veto of Bill No. 35-0061 at the next Legislative Session, which would allocate $250,000 to the Office of the V.I. Inspector General for an investigation of WAPA’s operations, including the Vitol contract.
Senators unanimously voted to approve that bill during the same April session that the $100 million line of credit was approved.
“At the heart of all WAPA’s problems, financial and otherwise, is mismanagement and a lack of accountability,” Gittens said in Wednesday’s statement. “That is the reason for WAPA’s tremendous debt to VITOL in the first place. We need to change the culture of waste, fraud and abuse at WAPA entirely. I will reintroduce this measure on behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands as we must get to the bottom of this in order to make changes for the better.”