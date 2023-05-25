Sen. Kenneth Gittens said Wednesday he’s going to seek an override of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s veto of a bill, which would provide $250,000 to fund an investigation of the V.I. Water and Power Authority.

WAPA has long been known for entering questionable financial transactions and controversial deals that later backfire.

