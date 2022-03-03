A town hall meeting to discuss the modification of historic preservation laws in the territory will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at the St. Croix Legislature Building.
The meeting is being hosted by Sen. Kenneth Gittens, chairman of the 34th Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture. Gittens, according to a released statement, is proposing more flexibility as it relates to rebuilding structures to historic specifications. He believes the restrictions make renovation both expensive and complicated.
Gittens said he wants to hear from all stakeholders before finalizing any legislation on the matter.
“Our historic districts are unique and beautiful, but we must do something about the many abandoned and dilapidated structures, as they remain eyesores and threats to public health and safety,” Gittens said in a statement released Wednesday.
Expected testifiers include representatives from the State Office of Historic Preservation, the St. Croix Landmarks Society, Our Town Frederiksted, the Economic Development Authority, the V.I. Hotel and Tourism Association and the V.I. Police Department.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Legislature’s Facebook page or on its www.legvi.org. It will also be broadcast on 91.9 FM and LegitTV Channel 26. For more information, contact senatorgittens@legvi.org or call 340-712-2243.