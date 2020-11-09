A motion for compassionate release has been filed on behalf of former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden, whose scheduled release date is 10 months away. There are currently 10 active COVID-19 cases where she is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, according to the motion.
Golden was sentenced in August to 24 months in federal prison after admitting to spending nearly $300,000 in public money on luxury vacations, jewelry, and lavish shopping sprees.
Golden has been in pretrial detention since Jan. 14, and is scheduled to be released on Sept. 25, according to a motion her attorney, David Cattie, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court. Golden sought compassionate release from the warden at Guaynabo on Sept. 27. But more than 30 days have passed without response, so she is now seeking compassionate release from a judge, Cattie wrote.
“Ms. Golden faces an increased risk of harm, and even death, due to various comorbidities. For instance, Ms. Golden is 61 years old, and currently suffers from morbid obesity, asthma, gout, and hypertension,” Cattie wrote. “Each of these medical conditions place Ms. Golden at an increased risk of death or harm due to COVID-19.”
The Bureau of Prisons has been struggling to stop the spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons, where individuals are housed in close quarters, and nationwide nearly 20,000 inmates and 2,000 staff members have been infected with COVID-19, Cattie wrote. As well, 130 inmates two BOP staff members have died. Cattie said there are currently 10 active COVID-19 cases at Guaynabo, and Golden should be released right away.
“In light of these factors, as well as the fact that she has less than one year left on her sentence, it is respectfully requested that this court issue an order granting her motion for compassionate release, reducing her incarcerative sentence to time served, and placing her on immediate supervised release,” Cattie wrote. A hearing on the motion has not yet been scheduled.
Golden earned a $105,000 annual salary and hired co-defendant Stephanie Barnes as a contractor to purportedly perform work regarding problem gambling, despite the fact that Stephanie Barnes had no experience in problem gaming.
Barnes has pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges and is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 4.