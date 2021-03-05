A man charged with raping a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for arranging to have the girl and her mother killed so they couldn’t testify against him at trial, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Delroy Thomas, 30, was awaiting trial for the rape charges at Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix in 2015 when he hatched the murder-for-hire plot. But Thomas unknowingly solicited the help of a fellow prisoner who was an informant for the Drug Enforcement Agency and alerted federal authorities, who thwarted the plan.
In court records, Chief District Court Judge Wilma Lewis recounted the government’s evidence against Thomas, including text messages he sent to the informant that included photographs of the two female witnesses, text messages in which Thomas mentioned the two witnesses by name, and a text message from Thomas stating that he would put a hit on the two.
Prosecutors also presented recorded phone conversations, including a call in which Thomas referred to wanting the two witnesses killed in a murder-for-hire, another call in which Thomas discussed “not taking any chances,” a third call in which Thomas stated, “I want them off” and referred to getting a gun and having “soldiers out there that could make the money drop,” and a fourth call in which Thomas said that “this thing going down for sure.” Thomas stated that if [the DEA informant] wouldn’t do it, he would find someone else, according to the judge.
On March 12, 2015, Bureau of Corrections officers searched Thomas’s prison cell and seized three cellular telephones and a knife from a case accessible from his cell, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Thomas claimed that the informant and a Bureau of Corrections officer had framed him and threatened to harm his family if he didn’t comply. However, the government introduced text messages Thomas sent prior to both of the alleged threats, in which he said he had a “massacre up his sleeve” and “was putting money away” in case he needed to put a hit on his alleged victim and her mother.
In July, a jury convicted Thomas of attempted murder, murder-for-hire, and attempted retaliation against a witness. Thomas filed a motion for a new trial and made several arguments — including that a Daily News article about his case unfairly prejudiced jurors the day before they returned a guilty verdict.
Lewis denied the motion and wrote that even if jurors had ignored her instructions that they abstain from all media while deliberating, “this article is neither sensational nor does it demand conviction. There is simply no basis for presuming prejudice under the circumstances here.” On Wednesday, Lewis sentenced Thomas to 10 years in prison for the federal charges, ordered that he pay a $3,000 fine and that he serve three years of supervised release after completion of his sentence.
She also sentenced Thomas to five years in prison for the local charge of attempted retaliation against a witness, to run consecutive to the federal sentence.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the V.I. Police Department and the Gang Intelligence Search Team of the V.I. Bureau of Corrections. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rhonda Williams-Henry.