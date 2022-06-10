ST. CROIX — Following an eight-year delay, former Sen. John Bell Sr. was celebrated with an outpouring of love and pride at a ceremony officially renaming Golden Grove prison to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.
The Thursday afternoon ceremony drew 75 people including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach as well as friends and family, who witnessed Act No. 7645 coming to full fruition. The latter was sponsored by former Sen. Alicia “Chucky” Hansen, who also was in attendance.
Hosted in tandem by the Office of the Governor and the V.I. Bureau of Corrections, the naming ceremony is tradition in the territory, and usually follows close after the adoption of the bill. However, it wasn’t until Thursday that the intent of the legislation, passed in July 2014, was fully realized.
“We gather today to honor a son of the soil whose lifetime of service shaped the Virgin Islands and opened up doors of opportunity that made it a better place for all,” Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark said. “When I learned in 2019 that Golden Grove, as everyone called it, actually had been renamed in 2014 to honor him, I knew how important it was we hold this ceremony. It was important to put the world on notice that this facility is not named for a place but for a person whose enormous contributions to the Virgin Islands deserved to be recognized.”
Bell, she added, serves as “a classic example of a life transformed by love” as he was labeled a chronic truant who was placed into a school for delinquent boys by his mother who feared her son’s future.
Within the act it states Bell transformed his life and went on to graduate from high school, was hired as a junior counselor at Mandahl School. He served the country and completed a tour of military duty in 1956, used the GI Bill to seek further education, became one of the founders of the Mortar and Pestle and Unity Movement (which evolved into the Democratic Party), and went on to serve six terms as a senator.
Hansen, who served 11 terms in the Senate, originally sponsored the legislation in 2014. She said the bill is a long resolution, but isn’t a fraction of what Bell has accomplished.
“John Bell represents what many across the nation wish they had on their correctional facilities. If we know our American history we are aware that most prisons are named after slave masters,” specifically in states like Texas where known racists and slave owners were glorified through the naming of the institutions, Hansen said. “So today, across America, they are trying to change that and take off those names off of those correctional facilities. But here in the Virgin Islands we didn’t have to do that.”
The legacy of Bell’s transformation and contributions touched the hearts of those in attendance to such a degree that by the end of Hansen’s remarks the crowd was chanting alongside her, “He deserves more.”
Senate Vice President Novelle Francis Jr., a former police commissioner and who is also a former Senate president, spoke beyond those gathered to those behind the barbed wire fence and confined to the prison that served as a backdrop to the naming ceremony.
“I hope knowing more about this man inspires them to overcome their challenges and move past their troubled beginnings and always aim for self-improvement with the goal of being the best person they can be for this community,” Francis said.
Though Bell received a gleaming plaque and got to witness his name spread across the stone façade at the prison’s entrance, Roach offered another way to honor him.
“His life is really a testament to how we should look about relating to the people who commit offenses in society, because there are those people who believe that you should lock them up and throw away the key,” Roach said. “And I think by his example, not just by words, but by his example Mr. Bell exemplifies a whole other approach to how we should deal with persons in our society who sometimes go astray. Probably the best thing we can do to honor his memory is to commit to really being a place of rehabilitation for the people in our society who are in their most vulnerable moment when they become incarcerated.”
Though delayed for eight years, now when residents take a drive down “Correctional Road”, Bell’s name will be seen embossed into the entryway sign as an indicator of transformation and perseverance.