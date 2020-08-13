District Court Judge Robert Molloy on Thursday sentenced former Casino Commission Control Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden to 24 months in prison for her part in stealing nearly $300,000 for luxury trips and shopping sprees from the agency.
The two-year sentence includes time served, and means that Golden, who already has spent seven months incarcerated at Guaynabo Metropolitan Detention Center in Puerto Rico since January, will have another year and few months in prison. Golden, 60, pleaded guilty to two charges – theft from a program receiving federal funds, and willful failure to file a tax return – will spend about a year and a half in prison. However, she and co-defendant Stephanie Barnes were charged with numerous additional crimes in July after V.I. Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt conducted an audit of the commission’s finances between 2013 and 2016 and found that thousands of dollars in taxpayer money had been spend on luxury trips and personal expenses. Barnes has pleaded not guilty and a trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 28.
Read more in Friday’s edition of The Daily News