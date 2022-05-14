ST. THOMAS — Parents and faculty lauded 25 students at Joseph Gomez Elementary School on Friday, celebrating their induction into the National Elementary Honor Society.
Students were honored in a ceremony at Wesley Methodist Education Complex, where music teacher Howard Jones led the group in song.
Principal Erma Skelton, Insular Superintendent Stefan Jurgen, and NEHS Adviser Aria Duncan congratulated the inductees, and guest speaker and Board of Education member Jeanette Smith Barry told students to always strive to be their best.
Barry, a former school superintendent for the St. Thomas-St. John District, also served in positions of principal and assistant principal at the Charlotte Amalie High School.
“You have shown very early in your school life that you are worthy of recognition, not just locally but nationally,” Barry said. “I’m so proud of you and I hope you are proud of yourselves.”
She also encouraged students to be good citizens in their daily lives, and help others.
“If you see something that needs to be done, do it,” she said. “There’s so many worse off than you, so lend a hand.”
Barry said that “all around our community there are people in need,” and “all of you have the potential to be leaders in this community as you grow.”
Four inductees, Samae Thorpe, Brieli Didier, Vashanti Francis, and Yara Al-Samman, gave brief speeches explaining the meaning of responsibility, service, scholarship, and leadership.
NEHS Adviser Germarie Turnbull told students they “have worked hard and continue to make Gomez School shine.”
Officers for the school’s National Elementary Honor Society are President Brieli Didier, Vice President Yara Al-Samman, Treasurer Akai Blyden, and Secretary Amiah Motta.
Fourth-grade inductees are Caleb Alfred, Lance Cannings, Ce’Kai Corum, Elijah Fleming, A’Lanique Freeman, Lee’Quan Lenhardt, Mekhi Magras, Raymel Martinez Herrera, Nashley Rumaldo, Re’Niq Soldiew, and Jhavan Stephens.
Fifth-grade inductees are Keon Baron, Deviya Brathwaite, C’Niia Cameron, Deanna Carty, K’Mia David, Vashanti Francis, Li’Quan Hines, Janelle Jodge, Jaiden Roach, and Samae Thorpe.
Skelton praised the students’ perseverance given the ever-changing classroom instruction schedules brought on by the ongoing pandemic.
“With all the negativity of COVID, our children needed a positive in their life,” she said. “We needed something to motivate them to make sure they know that success is always the option.”