Good Hope Country Day School Head of School William Bugg elbow bumps graduate Carlos Van Gurp during a drive-in ceremony on the St. Croix campus on Saturday. Family members of the graduates watched from their cars as the graduates received their diplomas. Page 3
Photo by MISTY WINTER
Cars filled with supporters maintain social distance as Good Hope Country Day School seniors receive their diplomas at the St. Croix school on Saturday.
Good Hope Country Day School on St. Croix celebrated its Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Students also received their diplomas in person Saturday afternoon, but the conference was socially distanced, and “there was no prom, end of year assemblies, or awards nights,” said valedictorian Kelsey Bhola, whose speech was pre-recorded and broadcast on YouTube.