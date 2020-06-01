Good Hope Country Day School on St. Croix celebrated its Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students also received their diplomas in person Saturday afternoon, but the conference was socially distanced, and “there was no prom, end of year assemblies, or awards nights,” said valedictorian Kelsey Bhola, whose speech was pre-recorded and broadcast on YouTube.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.