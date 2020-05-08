As misinformation and coronavirus conspiracy theories swirl online, search engines and social media platforms are struggling to moderate the flood of speculation about the ongoing pandemic, and Google is partnering with the Virgin Islands government to help internet users find the most accurate information about COVID-19 from trusted sources.
The public-private partnership is available to all state and territorial governments, and “Google is doing this as a goodwill courtesy for the Virgin Islands and other states: California, Texas, Arizona, Maryland, Washington, etc.” said Teri Helenese, Virgin Islands director of State-Federal Relations and Washington representative for the Office of the Governor.
Public information that was already available online was shared with Google, including the Health Department’s website and up-to-date testing results. Helenese said that personal information or data collection is not part of the collaboration.
In terms of citizens’ personal information, “Google has no access to the data, other than the public information/statistics that is available from VITEMA, which is available across the globe in the internet,” Helenese said.
“In a nutshell, we are harnessing the best that technology has to offer on behalf of the health and safety of our residents,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement. “With input from the USVI Departments of Health, Education, Labor, Tourism, Licensing and Consumer Affairs, as well as VITEMA — the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency — Google will help make available authoritative local health information related to COVID-19.”
In essence, Google has optimized its search engine to give priority results to the V.I. Health Department and trusted news websites when users search the terms “COVID Virgin Islands” or “Virgin Islands coronavirus.” Those terms yield a result site that includes basic facts and statistics about COVID-19 from the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, and Helenese said Google has also been removing fraudulent and spam accounts through digital housekeeping.
“This is the government’s way of saying, ‘Here is a platform you can depend on,’” Helenese said, and Google’s efforts are “helpful and valuable in terms of the public health crisis that we’re faced with now.”
“The Department of Health is pleased to collaborate with Google so that our population can arm itself with the most potent weapon available: accurate and reliable information about the virus and steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. That’s the best way to limit its transmission,” V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said in a statement.
“Google is proud to work with the U.S. Virgin Islands Government to help make sure Virgin Islanders have the information they need to keep themselves and their communities safe,” William Floyd, Director of U.S. Public Policy for Google, said in a statement. “At Google, our mission is to make information universally accessible and useful. In these uncertain times, working with local governments and health authorities is key to our efforts, and we’re deeply appreciative of the support of the USVI to make this possible.”
Helenese said government officials are working to do similar initiatives with other sites and social media platforms to ensure Virgin Islanders are getting accurate information about their health and safety.
“The thing we have learned throughout this pandemic is that the best defense against the spread of this virus in our community is our residents having access to accurate and reliable information about the virus and how to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Bryan said.
For the latest COVID-19 updates, visit https://doh.vi.gov/covid19usvi