The two prosecutors Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated to be Superior Court, “bring decades of experience to the bench,” according to a Government House news release.
Both born on St. Croix, Bryan’s nominees, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alphonso Andrews and Assistant Attorney General Sigrid Tejo, “have successfully prosecuted a number of high-profile criminal cases,” according to the news release, which expanded on Bryan’s initial announcement during a press conference on July 27.
“This nomination has filled me with a strong sense of pride for the confidence placed in me. Service to the community is a responsibility I always take seriously,” Tejo said in a statement.
“It is indeed a great honor to have been nominated to serve as a judge of the Superior Court of the Virgin islands, a position that carries an awesome responsibility,” Andrews said. “I am humbled and thankful for the rare opportunity.”
Tejo graduated from the Manor School on St. Croix and went to Stetson University in DeLand, Fla., where she obtained a master’s degree in education. In 1992, she took a job as a paralegal and began her career in the legal field. She graduated with a law degree in 2003 from the Franklin Pierce Law Center, now the University of New Hampshire Law School, according to the news release.
She joined the Virgin Islands Justice Department in 2009 in the Office of Collective Bargaining before transitioning in 2011 to Justice’s Criminal Division, where she prosecuted crimes of violence. In 2014, she accepted a position with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on St. Thomas, where she prosecuted firearms cases drug cases and violent crimes. During that time, she also was named the Project Safe Neighborhood coordinator for the V.I.
Andrews graduated from Central High School and the University of the Virgin Islands, and he holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Maryland.
“He has been employed as an internal revenue agent with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, an assistant attorney general with the V.I. Attorney General’s Office, a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Territorial Court judge and is now back with the U.S. Attorney’s Office as the deputy Chief of the Criminal Division,” according to the news release. “In that capacity, he manages the St. Croix U.S. Attorney’s Office, prosecutes criminal cases in the U.S. District Court of the Virgin Islands and occasionally prosecutes cases on behalf of the government of the Virgin Islands as a cross-designated assistant attorney general.”
The nominations must be approved by the V.I. Legislature.