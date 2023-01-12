ST. THOMAS — The fifth-elected governor of the Virgin Islands, Dr. Roy Lester Schneider, was laid to rest on Thursday.
Schneider died on Dec. 18 at the age of 83, at the hospital that bears his name.
The funeral service was held at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral Thursday morning, and there was no public viewing. Schneider did not lie in state “per his living request and the wishes of his family,” according to a news release from Government House.
Hundreds to include family, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr., and Sen. Dwane DeGraff were in attendance. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., recovering from a second bout of COVID-19, was absent. Former Sen. Janette Millin Young, who served as Schneider’s spokesperson, and Raul Carrillo, who served as his protocol officer, and who both remained close with is family, also attended the service officiated by Father Anthony Abraham alongside other members of the parish.
The service was followed by burial with military honors at Eastern Cemetery. V.I. Adjutant General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker later presented the folded U.S. flag to a member of the family who presented it to Schneider’s widow and former first lady Barbara Schneider.
Born on St. Thomas on May 13, 1939, Schneider “received a bachelor’s degree in 1961 and a medical degree in 1965 from Howard University. He was a captain in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, serving as a medical adviser and surgeon in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968,” according to the National Governors Association. “There he received the Bronze Star from the U.S. government and the Vietnamese Honor Medal First Class and the Technical Service Honor Medal from the country of Vietnam. From 1977 to 1987 he was commissioner of Health for the U.S. Virgin Islands. He was elected governor in 1994.”
“Dr. Schneider contributed significantly to health care in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a practicing physician, as the commissioner for the Department of Health, and as the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Dr. Schneider’s service to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and his impact on our health care system will not be forgotten,” according to a statement from Tina Comissiong, chief executive officer of Schneider Regional Medical Center, also known as Schneider Hospital.
