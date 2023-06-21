Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. provided an update on the progress of Tropical Storm Bret during a weekly briefing on Tuesday, saying that despite its probable development into a Category 1 hurricane, the storm is likely to encounter dry air and windshear as it crosses the Lesser Antilles and possibly revert back to a tropical storm.
“Which is good news for the territory,” he said. On Tuesday, Bret was projected to pass 100 miles southwest of St. Croix early Friday morning.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency also issued a press release on Tuesday urging residents and visitors in the Caribbean to prepare now, stay apprised of evolving forecasts and listen to local authorities. The agency said it is coordinating with the governments of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and is ready to assist and support as needed.
During the briefing, Motta also announced that $45 million had been repaid to the territory’s General Fund following the closing of the $100 million line of credit authorized by the 35th Legislature in April.
The line of credit was approved to buy out the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s contract with fuel provider VITOL, but members of the Legislature were dismayed to learn several weeks ago that the first part of that payment had been made using money from the government’s General Fund because the credit was not available at the time. The government plans to pay off the line of credit through a grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department.
Motta also announced a series of events beginning on June 25 in celebration of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ 175th Emancipation anniversary, beginning with interdenominational church services across the territory.
On June 26, The naming of Emancipation Drive will take place in Frederiksted. Over the following three days, all three islands will host Living Legends of Culture receptions.
On July 3, an Emancipation Day parade will commence at 9:30 a.m. at the post office in Frederiksted. A “Tribute to the Ancestors” libation will be held in Buddhoe Park at 10 a.m., after which the official Emancipation Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The “Unshackled” Music Festival is slated to begin at Freedom City at 8:30 p.m.