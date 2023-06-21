Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. provided an update on the progress of Tropical Storm Bret during a weekly briefing on Tuesday, saying that despite its probable development into a Category 1 hurricane, the storm is likely to encounter dry air and windshear as it crosses the Lesser Antilles and possibly revert back to a tropical storm.

“Which is good news for the territory,” he said. On Tuesday, Bret was projected to pass 100 miles southwest of St. Croix early Friday morning.