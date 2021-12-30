V.I. government agencies have adjusted their in-person operations in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and to prevent the spread of the virus.
Agriculture Department
V.I. Agriculture Department offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Jan 10. Customers and farmers are encouraged to limit visits to the offices unless purchasing seedlings, feed or other agricultural supplies.
Required documents are available on Agriculture’s website at doa.vi.gov or can be emailed on request. For more information, email info.doa@doa.vi.gov.
For inquiries outside of these hours, call 340-778-0997 on St. Croix, 340-774-5182 on St. Thomas or 340-776-6274 on St. John.
Contact Bethany Bradford for veterinary services at 340-642-7320 or email bethany.bradford@vi.gov.
Energy Office
The V.I. Energy Office is closed until Jan. 10.
Residents can submit an application for the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Financial Incentive Program by email or mail. Applications are also available online at https://web.mygov.us.
To request an application by email, contact Melissa Carter on St. Croix at melissa.carter@eo.vi.gov and contact Molissa Brin on St. Thomas at molissa.brin@eo.vi.gov.
Applications can be mailed to: No. 2 Estate Carlton, Suite 3, Frederiksted V.I. 00840 or 8000 Nisky Center, 2nd Floor, Suite 208, St. Thomas, V.I. 00802.
Deputy Director Michael Jaffurs is available for online application assistance at michael.jaffurs@eo.vi.gov.
Health Department
The Environmental Health Office is closed to the public and all staff will remain at home until Jan. 10. Inquiries can be directed to Director Wanson Harris Jr. at 340-643-8984 or wanson.harris@doh.vi.gov or Deputy Commissioner Hadiyah Charles at 340-227-8370 or hadiyah.charles@doh.vi.gov.
Vital Statistics and Records will conduct regular office hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. and noon with virtual services available from 1 to 5 p.m. on those days, as employees work from home.
Document processing will be conducted on Tuesday and Thursday with the office closed to the public.
No professional licensure and health planning services are available through the St. Thomas or St. Croix offices. Inquiries can be directed to Director Deborah Richardson-Peter at 340-643-8892 or deborah.richardson-peter@doh.vi.gov or Charles at 340-227-8370 or hadiyah.charles@doh.vi.gov.
Community Health Clinic clients are being telephoned to reschedule appointments on St. Croix. On St. Thomas, only emergency patients will be seen in the pre-natal and wound care clinics. All other patients are being rescheduled.
Human Services Department
SNAP, ECAP and Cash Assistance current recipients and applicants will have access to lobby areas in both districts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SNAP and Cash Assistance recipients’ benefits will be issued on Saturday.
Drop boxes are available outside of the main offices in both districts.
The Herbert Grigg and Queen Louise homes for the aged are closed to all visitors.
Judicial Branch
All jury related proceedings, including juror selection, are suspended through Jan. 9.
All proceedings will be remote when possible or rescheduled.
Employees of the Judiciary Branch will continue telework protocols where applicable to the limit the number of individuals physically present in Judicial Branch facilities.
Office of Management and Budget
The Office of Management and Budget is limiting the number of in-person visits and meetings at its main office, located near Emancipation Garden on St. Thomas.
Through Jan. 10, most of the office’s staff will be working remotely.
To ensure requests or issues are addressed promptly during this period, electronic communication should be utilized.
Public Finance Authority
The Public Finance Authority’s office is closed, and will return to in-person operations on Jan. 10.
To contact the authority call 340-714-1635 on St. Thomas or 340-778-8135 on St. Croix or send an email inquiry.
Staff will work remotely and all inquiries will be addressed soon as practical.
All business with the Finance Department should be conducted electronically when possible.
Customer drop boxes are available at both offices; on St. Thomas at the security station located at the main entrance and on St. Croix at the west window located before the main entrance.
Vendor check inquiries can be directed to terry.bridgers@dof.vi.gov, karen.bowry@dof.vi.gov or 340-774-4750.
Government agencies should contact the payroll division at payroll@dof.vi.gov for check pickup today. Any further inquiries can b e directed to grace.fahie@dof.vi.gov
All public and private entities should utilize the forms located on Finance’s website https://dof.vi.gov. All inquires should be directed to governmentinsurance@vi.gov.
Public Works Department
In-person service hours have been adjusted to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and cemetery office guests are limited to two guests per visit.
Residents are required to make appointments for services via telephone or email at 340-773-1290 on St. Croix, 340-776-4844 on St. Thomas/St. John or contactdpw@dpw.vi.gov.
Cemetery services, permit applications and complaint forms are available online at dpw.vi.gov.
