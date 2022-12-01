Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to pay the V.I. government more than $105 million to settle claims that his attorneys used a network of shell companies to fraudulently obtain massive tax benefits, which helped fund the purchase of Little St. James island and facilitated Epstein’s sexual abuse of dozens of women and girls.
In addition to the $105 million in cash, the settlement requires the estate and its executors, Epstein’s long-time attorneys Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, to pay the V.I. government half of the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James, which is currently listed online for $55 million.
“Through this lawsuit and settlement, the Attorney General’s Office, acting on behalf of the Government, is using its authority to enforce the laws of the Virgin Islands against criminal enterprises and to protect public safety,” V.I. Attorney General Denise George said in a press release issued Wednesday.
The Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or CICO, “provides to the Attorney General the power to bring civil enforcement actions including the forfeiture of their assets and the imposition of civil penalties and damages, consistent with the law’s purpose to curtail their criminal activity and economic and political power in the Virgin Islands,” according to the statement.
Following George’s announcement, attorney Gordon Rhea provided The Daily News with a statement on behalf of Epstein’s estate and co-executors Indyke and Kahn, who denied all allegations in the government’s lawsuit.
“The Government filed its initial complaint in January 2020, and the case has been vigorously litigated in the nearly three years since that filing. The settlement does not include any admission or concession of liability or fault by the Estate or any other parties, and the Co-Executors deny any allegations of wrongdoing on their part. The Co-Executors ultimately concluded that the settlement is in the best interests of the Estate, including its creditors and claimants, to avoid the time, expense and inherent uncertainties of protracted litigation,” according to the statement from Epstein’s estate.
“The settlement is consistent with the Co-Executors’ stated intent and practice since their appointments to those roles — to resolve claims related to any misconduct by Jeffrey Epstein in a manner sensitive to those who suffered harm. They did so with the development of and successful conclusion to the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund — through which the Estate paid over $121 million to 136 individuals — and continue to do so with their settlement of these claims,” according to the statement.
“The Estate intends to meet all of its obligations under the settlement, and to the extent permitted by and consistent with the Co-Executors’ fiduciary responsibilities, will wind down its remaining activities in the USVI as soon as practicable,” the statement added.
Wake of destruction
Little St. James, a 72-acre cay off the East End of St. Thomas, is where Epstein has been accused of raping and abusing numerous victims, who were flown into the territory after being lured in by Ghislaine Maxwell and others.
Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes.
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June for her role in conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls and young women.
Epstein purchased Little St. James in 1998, and constructed a lavish estate where he hosted celebrities and heads of state — even after he pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to procuring a child for prostitution, which required him to register as a sex offender.
Epstein bought neighboring Great St. James in 2016 for $18 million, and began building a similar private oasis of buildings, pools, and beaches connected by a network of roads.
The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources has previously said Epstein paid fines for going beyond the scope of permitted plans and causing environmental damage on Little St. James. He was also issued a stop-work order in December 2018 and ordered to halt construction on the 160-acre Great St. James for additional violations.
But Wednesday’s press release from George appears to be the first time government officials have publicly acknowledged that Epstein destroyed historic man-made structures.
The Estate has agreed to pay $450,000 to remediate environmental damage around Great St. James, “where the Government found that Epstein razed the remains of centuries’-old historical structures of enslaved workers to make room for his development. Total cash payments will be made over a definite time period of no more than one year,” according to the press release.
Under the settlement agreement, the estate will sell both Little and Great St. James to independent third parties to fund its settlements, “terminating Epstein’s ownership of property in the Virgin Islands and ensuring that the islands cannot be used for illicit purposes by those associated with Epstein,” according to George’s statement. “The Estate has also agreed to wind down its business operations in the U.S. Virgin Islands and to provide documents to assist the Government’s ongoing investigations.”
Great St. James is also currently listed for sale at $55 million.
The government will place the proceeds of the sale of Little St. James in a separate trust “to fund projects, services, counseling programs, organizations and activities that help Virgin Islands residents or inhabitants who are victims of sexual assault, human trafficking, sexual misconduct, and child sexual abuse,” according to the statement.
George added that, “a portion of the settlement proceeds” will go to the V.I. Justice Department “and placed in a special fund for costs and expenses of its operations, investigations and prosecution of crimes, civil enforcement of violations of Virgin Islands law and any other matter under the jurisdiction of the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Tax benefits, ties to top government officials
Epstein owned homes in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and Paris, but he claimed Little St. James as his primary residence, which enabled him to access the V.I. Economic Development Commission’s lucrative tax benefit program.
Epstein received over $144 million in tax exemptions from the V.I. government since 2013, according to a complaint filed by George in 2020, which was later changed to $80 million in a subsequent amended complaint.
The settlement announced Wednesday, “also will return to the Virgin Islands more than $80 million in economic development tax benefits that Epstein and his co-defendants fraudulently obtained to fuel his criminal enterprise,” according to George’s statement.
“The Government alleged that Southern Trust Company, an Epstein company, made fraudulent misrepresentations to the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority regarding its qualifications for EDC tax benefits,” she added.
Economic Development Authority representatives have previously said Epstein complied with the program’s rules since he was first granted tax benefits in 1999 through the time of his death.
Epstein and his lawyers, Indyke and Kahn, created 10 companies also named as defendants in the V.I. government’s lawsuit, most of which owned his various properties.
One of the defendant entities, Southern Trust Co., was purportedly performing financial services, but George’s complaint said the EDC beneficiary company was nothing more than a front for Epstein’s criminal sexual enterprise. As the sole proprietor of an EDC beneficiary, Epstein received a personal income tax exemption of 90%, and Southern Trust received 100% exemption from gross receipts, excise, and withholding taxes.
Former first lady Cecile de Jongh worked for Epstein for 20 years, and was serving as office manager for Southern Trust Co. at the time of Epstein’s death.
Her husband, former Gov. John de Jongh Jr. appointed then-Labor commissioner and now current governor, Albert Bryan Jr., as chairman of the EDA board. In that role, Bryan signed off on approval in 2013 for Epstein to continue receiving tax exemptions through Southern Trust Co. through 2023.
While Government House has said that Bryan did not receive campaign contributions from Epstein or Southern Trust Co., he did receive support from Epstein’s local lawyer, Erika Kellerhals, who organized a 2018 campaign fundraiser limited to 14 people, who each paid $1,000 to attend.
Epstein and his companies made numerous charitable contributions to schools and organizations throughout the territory, and had connections to officials in various roles.
Prior to Stacey Plaskett’s election as V.I. delegate to Congress in 2015, she served as EDA general counsel from 2007 to 2012.
During that time, Epstein was convicted of child sex crimes in Florida, served an 18-month sentenced in that state, and registered as a sex offender — all while receiving tax exemptions from the V.I. government.
Following Epstein’s 2019 arrest on new criminal charges, Plaskett initially declined to return three campaign contributions totaling $8,100 that she received from his company. She later reversed that position and said she would instead donate an equivalent amount to the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix and the Family Resource Center on St. Thomas.
George on Wednesday said that the settlement with Epstein’s estate, “restores the faith of the People of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them. We are sending a clear message that the Virgin Islands will not serve as a haven for human trafficking.”
Victim compensation fund
Epstein’s estate was initially valued at over $600 million, but was worth $149.54 million as of June 30 after various expenses, including payouts to claimants through the victim compensation fund, according to Probate Court records.
George said she met personally with three of Epstein’s victims, who described the abuse he subjected them to on Little St. James.
“We owe it to those who were so profoundly hurt to make changes that will help avoid the next set of victims. Through this settlement, and with their help, we will turn millions of dollars towards education, victim advocacy and support, and law enforcement,” George said in the statement.
George noted that the settlement, which was filed in 2020 under the territory’s anti-criminal enterprise, sex trafficking, child exploitation and fraud laws, “only resolves the claims against the Estate and the co-defendants named in the Government’s lawsuit.”
George praised Justice Department attorneys — Chief Deputy Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs, Civil Division Chief Attorney Ariel Smith and Solicitor General Pamela Tepper — as well as the law firm of Motley Rice for their work in what is believed to be the largest monetary settlement in V.I. history.