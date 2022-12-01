Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to pay the V.I. government more than $105 million to settle claims that his attorneys used a network of shell companies to fraudulently obtain massive tax benefits, which helped fund the purchase of Little St. James island and facilitated Epstein’s sexual abuse of dozens of women and girls.

In addition to the $105 million in cash, the settlement requires the estate and its executors, Epstein’s long-time attorneys Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, to pay the V.I. government half of the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James, which is currently listed online for $55 million.

