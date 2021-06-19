A government employee returned to St. Thomas — and to work — despite having been told not to travel by the V.I. Health Department, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Shackera Christopher, 41, who works in the Passport Division of the Lt. Governor’s Office, is charged with making fraudulent claims upon the government, accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes, use of false information, and filing or recording forged instruments.
She was released after posting $5,500 cash, and appeared in V.I. Superior Court for her advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
The Health Department flagged Christopher’s COVID-19 test result as suspicious after she submitted a positive test, followed by a negative test, and a health provider stated they were unable to authenticate the result, according to the affidavit.
Christopher was sent a “Do Not Travel email” on June 1, but Christopher flew to St. Thomas on June 2 anyway, according to the affidavit.
Notified that Christopher’s COVID-19 test result had been flagged as fraudulent by the Health Department, police went to the Lt. Governor’s Office Passport Division in Nisky Center and spoke with Christopher’s supervisor. The officer advised the supervisor that Christopher should submit a negative COVID-19 result “to protect her staff and customers in the office,” according to the affidavit.
On June 16, the officer returned to the office and placed Christopher under arrest.
On Friday, Territorial Public Defender Paula Norkaitis said Christopher has no prior criminal history, and said the situation is “an administrative error” and Christopher submitted a negative test on June 8.
But Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said that’s not the issue, “she was told not to travel and she still traveled. It was not a matter of whether or not she had COVID, it was a matter of what she uploaded to the portal.”
The judge said Christopher is not a flight risk and ordered her cash bail exonerated, and said she may remain free pending trial after signing an unsecured bond of $5,000.