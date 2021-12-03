The Virgin Islands Healthcare Foundation has announced it is the recipient of a $1 million government grant to open a St. Croix dialysis center — a grant made necessary by the government’s failure to keep open the dialysis center at Luis Hospital.
“We were planning to do this unit already, but we needed to speed it up,” V.I. Healthcare Foundation board member Aminah Saleem told The Daily News on Thursday. “So we asked Government House if we could get an application” for an American Rescue Plan Act grant.
Saleem added that private donors raised half of the funding required for the opening of the dialysis center, and donated medical equipment, but that the taxpayer funding will enable the project to be completed.
The nonprofit foundation was established in 2018 and will be competing with a for-profit dialysis center already in operation on St. Croix.
Plessen Healthcare CEO Jan Tawakol established the organization in the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes to identify healthcare needs.
In September, the foundation applied to the V.I. Governor’s Office for the grant, which is intended for medical facilities to mitigate COVID-19 conditions. On Nov. 11, the foundation was awarded $1 million.
At a press briefing Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced that Government House had committed $1 million for the new dialysis center, but he did not mention V.I. Healthcare Foundation.
Currently, St. Croix dialysis patients depend on the private Caribbean Kidney Center for treatment, after Luis Hospital’s dialysis center announced on Aug. 23 that it was closing after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it would no longer continue the post-hurricane Special Circumstances Certification that allowed for the hospital’s dialysis patients to receive treatment in temporary trailers.
In the wake of the hurricanes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the territory $2.4 million to rebuild the Luis Hospital dialysis facility.
Even before the storm, nurses staged a sit-out to protest water leaks, falling ceiling tiles and mold-related issues.
If the Caribbean Kidney Center closed for any reason, such as a COVID-19 outbreak, dialysis patients would be put in a life-threatening situation, Saleem argues.
“If we have a serious outbreak with only one unit that would be a problem,” Saleem said.
“A number of [dialysis patients] did not want to go to the other unit,” Saleem said. “They asked us to build a unit, and build it fast. So we answered that call.”
The plan
Over the last year, the foundation has been working with the support of Dialysis Clinics Inc. to design a St. Croix facility.
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., DCI is the nation’s largest nonprofit dialysis provider, with 250 outpatient clinics and more than 120 in-hospital dialysis programs in 30 states, the release stated.
DCI will manage the St. Croix clinic, hiring staff, overseeing equipment and handling payments, Saleem said.
She also said the clinic’s patients will also have access to DCI’s stateside units and DCI’s kidney transplant donor procurement program.
The facility is slated to open in the first half of 2022 in the Sunny Isle Shopping Center, which allows patients easy access to the bus system, Saleem said.
Other activities
After the dialysis project, the foundation hopes to turn its attention to mental health issues and wants to add behavioral health services.
The foundation has also been awarded $416,002 by the Federal Communications Commission COVID-19 Telehealth Program to purchase remote patient monitoring systems to reduce in-person contact for providers and patients with chronic conditions.
While the foundation is not affiliated with the V.I. Diabetes Center of Excellence, it said in a release that it looks “forward to collaborating with the newly [formed] nonprofit to provide public education for the prevention of diabetes.”
Over time, diabetes can damage blood vessels in the kidneys and lead to kidney failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Saleem said anyone who would like to contribute to the dialysis center project can contact her at asaleem@vihcf.org.