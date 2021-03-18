Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion and her son Robert Thompson, the Health Department’s HIV prevention coordinator, are among the untold number of Virgin Islands government workers who are related by blood or marriage.
The Daily News learned of the relationship following an article in Tuesday’s edition in which V.I. Attorney General Denise George said it is not a conflict of interest for her daughter, Kmisha Victoria Counts, to have a one-year, $70,000 contract with the V.I. Tourism Department that also includes $15,000 for travel expenses.
Health Department spokeswoman Jahnesta Ritter confirmed in an email Tuesday when asked about Thompson’s relationship to Encarnacion that he “is Commissioner Encarnacion’s son.”
But while Counts is a contractor, Thompson is a regular employee earning an annual salary of $60,000, according to the V.I. Personnel Department’s public employee database.
Ritter said that, “it is not a conflict of interest. There was more than one applicant. Mr. Thompson met the requirements based on education and experience and was selected by a team that did not include the Health Commissioner.”
Thompson appears to have a background in public health, and has previously spoken publicly about HIV and AIDS prevention as a representative of the Frederiksted Health Clinic.
Ritter said she could not provide information about Thompson’s education or prior work experience, but Personnel Director Dayna Clendinen said she will provide The Daily News with a redacted copy of the Notice of Personnel Action which would show more details about Thompson’s hiring.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said Monday that given the territory’s limited population, it’s inevitable that multiple members of the same families will end up in government service — and the government has a process to ensure hiring is based on merit, not nepotism.
Motta was speaking in regards to Counts following published reports of the relationship.
“ We do have a procurement process by which every contract or every government contractor has to follow,” Motta said. “Just because someone is related to someone does not mean that they are unqualified for a position or they’re being awarded some contract for a service that they can provide to the government.”
“At the end of the day, we live in a small community,” Motta said.
“I would even venture to say that if we always continue to play this game of six degrees of separation it will almost guarantee that none of our talented and very capable Virgin Islanders can either hold a government position or do business with the Virgin Islands government,” Motta said.
Motta’s boss, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. made nepotisim, or perceived conflict of interest, a key issue with a “Mapp Family Tree” ad when he campaigned against former Gov. Kenneth Mapp for office. However, since Bryan was elected, his wife has become a “business ambassador” for the territory’s Economic Development Authority and purportedly earns $75,000 a year. And, a firm co-founded by his daughter, Aliyah Bryan, had been in line to receive a $1 million, no-bid contract from the Health Department to do contact tracing. That contract was withdrawn, however, two days after it became public.
Counts, who frequently features her mother on her Instagram account, has made no secret of their relationship. But Counts’ one-year no-bid contract with the Tourism Department for $70,000 plus $15,000 in travel expenses was not as well-known until recently. She signed the contract on June 15 and it would wind its way through the procurement process with Commissioner Joe Boschulte signing it on July 8; then to the Justice Department’s Solicitor General Office and Property and Procurement, where it was signed on Sept. 24 by Assistant Attorney General Carol McDonald and Property and Procurement Commissioner Anthony Thomas, respectively. The slow progress is typical of the government’s procurement process.
Counts, according to P&P’s website, was hired to “represent the USVI as a tourism destination,” for target markets in the continental United States. While the territory, as of June 1, was in an “Open Doors” phase of the pandemic, states like California, where Counts lives, were registering increased COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Five days after Counts signed her contract in June, Los Angeles county’s death toll was at 3,137 and that week marked the third time the county reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 infections, according to the Los Angeles Times. Four months later, and four days before the V.I. government signed off on Counts’ contract, COVID deaths “in California topped 15,000,” according to the Times.
George, when contacted directly for comment about her daughter’s contract with the Tourism Department, said that while the Justice Department reviewed it for legal sufficiency, she had no part in that process, and “as it pertains to contracts, V.I. conflict of interest laws prohibit a public official from ‘being financially interested in any contract made or negotiated by him in his official capacity, or by any public agency of which he is a member.’ The contract itself complied with V.I. law.”
A portion of the contract, which expires on June 1, is publicly available on the Property and Procurement website. But addenda that explain Counts’ “scope of services” and compensation details have not been made public, despite requests by The Daily News pursuant to the V.I. Code’s Open Records Act.
Motta, Thomas and Assistant Tourism Commissioner Alani Henneman-Todman, have not responded to requests for Counts’ work reports and receipts for travel expenses.