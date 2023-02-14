Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. believes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is being “heavy-handed” in its enforcement efforts at the St. Croix refinery, according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta.
Motta’s comments came at a press briefing Monday where he also noted, in response to questions, that Bryan is frustrated “that the EPA seemingly does not have any consideration for the fact that this is a primary economic driver in the community.”
Bryan was not present at Monday’s press briefing, and The Daily News asked Motta to clarify the governor’s recent remarks about the refinery, in which Bryan reportedly criticized the EPA’s May 2021 shutdown order, and said new permitting requirements are politically motivated to dissuade investors from pursuing a restart of operations.
“What the governor mentioned, was that the enforcement action the EPA took, which was one that it rarely uses, was not necessary at the time because the refinery wasn’t operating at the time the EPA took enforcement action. And he was just expressing a general frustration that he feels the EPA has been heavy-handed in its dealing with the U.S. territory,” Motta said.
He added, “We see the refinery as a major economic driver. And of course, the primary concern is the health and safety of the community, but the governor has just expressed frustration that the EPA seemingly does not have any consideration for the fact that this is a primary economic driver in the community and is not willing to meet the operators of the refinery halfway and just is being heavy-handed. That was all the governor’s sentiments was expressing.”
Motta also noted that “There are many places throughout the United States that have industrial sites that have hazardous chemicals and are operated in a relatively safe manner, and the EPA has oversight over those. And those are able to operate safely in a manner that considers the health and well being of the residents in the nearby locales. It just seems like the EPA, from the governor’s perspective, is not considering that as a possibility here in the Virgin Islands. That’s what the governor was expressing.”
When asked about the refinery’s documented history of not operating safely — which continues to this day — Motta said the new owners should have a chance to restart the refinery.
Former owner Limetree Bay Refining went into bankruptcy after a series of “at least six” emission accidents sprayed oil droplets and noxious chemicals over communities surrounding the refinery between December 2020 and May 2021, contaminating drinking water and causing ongoing concerns about the public health impacts, according to an ongoing complaint filed by the Justice Department on behalf of the EPA in July 2021.
Limetree Bay did not have the funds to complete the refinery cleaning and shutdown process before the current owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, took over the facility in December 2021.
Port Hamilton officials did not remove dangerous materials still stored on the site, and a pile of petroleum coke smoldered for weeks in August. The material eventually caught fire, leaving one firefighter with minor injuries.
“The refinery is under new ownership, and so the new ownership — I mean, shouldn’t the new ownership have the opportunity to prove they can operate the refinery safely, with EPA monitoring?” Motta said Monday.
The fire took place eight months after Port Hamilton took over the refinery, and the company did not remove other hazardous chemicals after the blaze, including ammonia and amines.
On Monday, Motta did not acknowledge the fire as a public health threat that occurred while the refinery was under new ownership.
After Daily News reporter pointed out “There was already a fire that injured a firefighter at the refinery while under new ownership,” Motta responded: “Ok, and so, your question is?”
When asked, “isn’t that a documented history of a threat to public health?” Motta responded: “In your opinion. But what is your question?”
EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez, when reached by The Daily News on Monday following the V.I. government’s briefing, provided a written statement on behalf of the agency.
It noted that on Nov. 16, “EPA determined that the owners and operators of the shuttered refinery must apply for and obtain a new air pollution permit before operating the refinery. The permit, a Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permit, is required under the Clean Air Act. PSD permit applications must include detailed analyses of modeled impacts on air quality and the use of the best available air pollution control technology.”
Port Hamilton hasn’t removed chemicals from the refinery, including more than 40,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia and more than 37,000 pounds of liquid petroleum gas, and failed to maintain equipment, according to EPA inspectors who visited the facility in September after the fire.
The EPA published a report in October 2022, warning that the refinery poses an imminent danger to the surrounding community and the island’s residents may be at risk from the hazardous chemicals leaking from the facility’s corroded equipment.
Meantime, Port Hamilton is challenging the EPA’s PSD permit requirement in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
According to attorney Andrew Simpson, who filed a brief on behalf of the company on Feb. 3, “The St. Croix Refinery is at a crossroads.”
“EPA’s conclusion that the St. Croix Refinery must go through a PSD permit process before it can resume operations has immediate, concrete, and costly consequences for Port Hamilton,” according to the brief.
Further, Simpson wrote that, “Left undisturbed, the 2022 Determination means Port Hamilton will have to wait until 2026 or 2027 before resuming operations.”
“The prospect of this kind of delay, coupled with the uncertainty that is inherent in the outcome of any PSD permitting process, jeopardizes Port Hamilton’s plan to operate the refinery and threatens its very existence,” Simpson wrote. “This extended schedule also adds substantial costs to the process of resuming operations, rendering it uneconomic to pursue. If operation of the refinery is delayed for a period of years, Port Hamilton may have to abandon its plans and instead shut down and dismantle the refinery, with devastating consequences for the local economy, including the elimination of jobs and tax revenue that otherwise would be generated by a resumption of operations.”
According to court documents, Ocean Point Terminals, formerly Limetree Bay Terminals, filed a motion to intervene in the case on Feb. 10. And on Monday, three environmental groups — St. Croix Environmental Association, Sierra Club, and Center for Biological Diversity — filed a motion to intervene.
At Monday’s press briefing, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said the local government will be coordinating with the EPA and Port Hamilton on removal of the dangerous chemicals still at the refinery, which the EPA announced on Feb. 9.
Jaschen said he doesn’t know how long the removal process will take, and reiterated information provided in the EPA’s announcement, which indicated that removal will begin with ammonia, followed by liquid petroleum gas, and finally amines.
VITEMA meantime has planned a virtual public meeting about the refinery from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A link will be available on the VITEMA’s Facebook page for residents to join the meeting, according to Jaschen.