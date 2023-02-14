Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. believes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is being “heavy-handed” in its enforcement efforts at the St. Croix refinery, according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta.

Motta’s comments came at a press briefing Monday where he also noted, in response to questions, that Bryan is frustrated “that the EPA seemingly does not have any consideration for the fact that this is a primary economic driver in the community.”

—Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.