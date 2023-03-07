The Office of Management and Budget has not distributed all of the $500 checks that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. promised to Social Security recipients before the General Election in November, according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr., who corrected a previous statement.

The correction comes a day after The Daily News reported that Government House said all of the stipends had been paid.

