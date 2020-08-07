ST. THOMAS — The Bryan administration is pushing back against lawmakers, who on Wednesday insinuated that an illegal contract was executed between Government House and The Strategy Group USVI, a consulting firm led by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s former campaign manager.
In a statement Thursday, Government House, while not mentioning him by name, accused Sen. Kurt Vialet of engaging in “political innuendo” during a Committee of the Whole hearing on Wednesday.
Vialet had pounced on a purported six-month contract between TSG and the governor’s Office of Communications, a contract that was reportedly negotiated outside the purview of the V.I. Property and Procurement Department .
TSG is chaired by John Engerman, who served as the territorial manager for the Bryan-Roach campaign.
“Does the Office of Communications have the authority to execute a contract outside of Property and Procurement?” asked Vialet during the hearing.
Property and Procurement Commissioner Anthony Thomas said he was not aware of the contract and insisted that “no entity can execute a contract without my signature for the central government.”
In Thursday’s statement, Government House attempted to clarify the matter by stating that it entered into a $30,000 “purchase order” with TSG for print and digital media marketing services. The purchase order covered a period of six months and expired on July 10.
“Government House met the procurement requirements pursuant to Title 31 of the Virgin Islands Code,” the statement read.
The total procurement was less than $50,000 which ordinarily does not require a written contract under the provisions of the V.I. Code.
Further, given competitive negotiations with three possible vendors and compliance with the procurement exemptions, a justification letter requesting authorization to procure the services of TSG was approved by Thomas on Jan. 10, the statement continued.
To date, this is the only procurement of services of TSG by the Office of the Governor, according to Government House.