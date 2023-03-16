After urging from senators at a recent committee hearing, Government House issued a press release Thursday, clarifying the legal status of cannabis use in the territory.
The information comes after nearly two months of confusion and misinformation about the practical effects of the V.I. Cannabis Use Act, which Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law on Jan. 18.
An initial press release issued by Government House celebrated the law’s passage but did not mention the fact that many of its provisions will not take effect until the Cannabis Advisory Board passes rules and regulations for implementation.
Thursday’s press release acknowledged that, “a number of steps and actions by the Office of Cannabis Regulations — including the development and finalization of Rules and Regulations governing the cannabis industry in the Territory — must take place before the new law can be fully enacted.”
The press release does not include a timeline for when that might happen, but says that “Until then, the use and sale of cannabis remains prohibited under the V.I. Code.”
Simple possession of cannabis has been decriminalized throughout the territory, and hemp products are currently allowed, including “hemp-derived cannabinoids including CBD, CBN, or THC (less than 0.03%).”
The commercial cultivation of hemp is licensed through the V.I. Agriculture Department, and hemp product sales are licensed through the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs.
The press release comes after senators met on March 8 in the Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture, and urged the Office of Cannabis Regulation to clarify the current situation. Several senators said members of the public mistakenly assume the law’s passage has made cannabis fully legal, which is not the case.
According to the press release, there are several steps that need to be taken to fully enact the new law, which allows for medicinal, sacramental, and recreational use of cannabis by adults age 21 and over.
The steps include, “Completing the rules and regulations, which are then reviewed by the Cannabis Advisory Board and submitted to the Virgin Islands Department of Justice.”
Once approved, the public will have an opportunity to review and comment on the draft rules before the Cannabis Board votes on the document and sends it to the governor for his signature.
“After the Office of Cannabis Regulation implements the rules and regulations, the public may begin to use and sell cannabis and its derivatives within the requirements of the rules and regulations,” according to the press release.
Until the process is completed, “the following restrictions remain in effect throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to the press release:
• Possession of cannabis or its concentrates up to 1 ounce would create a fine of $100.
• Private consumption of cannabis, cannabis sales prohibited.
• Adult Use, Medicinal Patient Use, and Sacramental Use of cannabis is prohibited.
• Cannabis sales activity is prohibited.
• Transporting and distributing cannabis is prohibited.
Even after the governor signs the rules and regulations, certain activities will remain prohibited, including possession and consumption of cannabis at all federal facilities, public consumption of cannabis, and personal transportation of cannabis between islands, according to the news release.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.