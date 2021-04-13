Stimulus funds, COVID progress and road projects were on the agenda at Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s Monday press briefing.
Checks soon come
Funds from the U.S. Treasury for the $1,400 stimulus payments under President Joe Biden’s American Recovery Plan are in the hands of the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue and checks could start going out as early as next week, Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. reported.
The agencies are mailing the final $600 CARES Act 2 stimulus payments to residents who filed their 2019 income taxes after the tax deadline.
Both types of stimulus payments require a completed 2019 income tax return or a form 1040 filed with the Bureau of Internal Revenue. But if you haven’t filed and meet the eligibility requirements, you can claim the payments on your next tax return, Motta said.
Help for underwater renters
Motta reminded residents that federal funds are also available for qualifying renters to keep up with their housing payments through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
For information about who’s qualified to receive the assistance and where to go to apply, visit www.vihfa.gov/erap or contact the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority at 340-772-4432 or 340-777-4432.
Road repairs
Gov. Bryan submitted legislation on Thursday requesting $20 million to pave, resurface and install drainage on over two dozen roads throughout the territory, Motta said.
The projects will improve 13 roads on St. Croix and 14 in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
The governor asked legislators to earmark the monies from excess funds in the Debt Service Reserve Fund. The Public Works Department has the roads on their priority list.
COVID by the numbers
The Health Department has given 31,305 first doses of the COVID vaccine and 20,004 individuals are fully vaccinated, V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion reported.
Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available in the territory for everyone ages 16 and over, including house-bound seniors and undocumented residents.
“Our mobile vaccine strike team has successfully visited homes and senior living communities to vaccinate the elderly and those who are home-bound and otherwise marginalized,” Encarnacion said. “Nothing should stop you from seeking the vaccine.”
Free vaccines can be scheduled by calling 340-777-8227 or go online at covid19usvi.com/vaccine.
As of Monday, the health department had tested 92,289 people with 2,998 positives.
The territory currently has 63 active cases: 38 on St. Croix, 22 on St. Thomas and three on St. John.
Four COVID-19 patients currently are hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, with one patient on a ventilator.
The COVID-19 hotline is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to report suspected cases.
On St. Croix, call 340-712-6299. On St. Thomas or St. John, call 340-776-1519.