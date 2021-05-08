ST. THOMAS — Government House Deputy Director of Communications Gerry Yandel was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving, after he crashed into another vehicle on St. Thomas on April 25, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The incident occurred at around 1:51 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon when police responded to a report of an auto collision in Agnes Fancy in the area of the former Driftwood Inn on Manassah Hill Road.
Police spoke to the driver of a Jeep Compass who said he was driving up the hill when he saw the driver of a gray 2019 Ford EcoSport “driving towards him downhill at a high rate of speed in the middle of the roadway,” according to the affidavit.
Another driver traveling behind the EcoSport told police he saw the Jeep Compass pull over and come to “a complete stop,” and the front side of the EcoSport collided into the rear side of the Jeep, causing damage.
Police interviewed the driver of the EcoSport, Yandel, who said he “tried to pull as far to his left as possible on the roadway, however there was a ditch to the left that he was also trying to avoid falling into. Mr. Yandel also admitted that he was at fault,” according to the affidavit.
A passenger in the Compass complained of back pain and said glass from Yandel’s side mirror had shattered and struck her in the face, and she was transported to Schneider Hospital by private vehicle.
While interviewing Yandel, the officer “smelled a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person and breath and his eyes were also bloodshot red and watery.”
Because the crash occurred on a sloped roadway, police detained and handcuffed Yandel, and transported him to the police station to administer standardized field sobriety tests.
Yandel struggled to follow the officer’s instructions and “swayed from side to side” while standing, according to the affidavit. “At one point while performing the One Leg Stand Mr. Yandel almost fell over.”
Officers advised Yandel that refusing a chemical test of his blood alcohol content “would result in evidence which may be used against him and the suspension of his driving privileges,” and Yandel “refused to submit a breath sample on the Intoximeter.”
Yandel was released after a friend posted $1,000 cash bail, and he appeared in V.I. Superior Court via video conference Friday where Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III found probable cause for his arrest.
Yandel’s defense attorney, Nicole-Lynn King, argued that the case was filed in violation of the law because a complaint had not yet been filed, only the affidavit describing the basis for probable cause.
Assistant Attorney General Brenda Scales said prosecutors are following standard procedure for drunken driving cases, and Carr dismissed the argument.
King asked that Yandel be allowed to retain his driving privileges “to complete his work duties” as a government spokesman, but Carr rejected that argument as well.
The judge allowed Yandel to retain his passport so he can travel between St. Thomas and St. Croix for work, but “I don’t believe under the statute that I have the authority or the discretion to allow him to drive to and from work, I think the statute provides for a complete suspension of his driving privileges,” Carr said.
Carr said the law automatically prohibits Yandel from driving for 90 days because he refused a Breathalyzer test, and ordered him to turn over his driver’s license.
King tried again to convince Carr that the case should be thrown out because a complaint had not yet been filed, but Carr said he’d previously addressed that issue in other cases and “I’ve explained myself on that until I’m blue in the face. But of course, you have a right to file a motion on behalf of your client. And I have a right to reject it.”
Yandel has served as a Government House spokesman since April 2019. Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said Friday that Yandel is not assigned a government-owned vehicle and was driving a private car at the time of his arrest.
Yandel was a Daily News editor for nine years.