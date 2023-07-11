Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. urged Virgin Islanders to make their voices heard during a weekly briefing on Monday as the 35th Legislature considers Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s proposal to trade Whistling Cay to the National Park Service in exchange for land on which to build a public K-12 school.

“Many of you may also be aware of just how long this agreement has been in the making — some 50 years,” he said, “dating back to Gov. Melvin Evans and most notably championed by the late Gov. Charles W. Turnbull.”