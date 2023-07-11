Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. urged Virgin Islanders to make their voices heard during a weekly briefing on Monday as the 35th Legislature considers Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s proposal to trade Whistling Cay to the National Park Service in exchange for land on which to build a public K-12 school.
“Many of you may also be aware of just how long this agreement has been in the making — some 50 years,” he said, “dating back to Gov. Melvin Evans and most notably championed by the late Gov. Charles W. Turnbull.”
The Legislature will hear testimony both in favor and against the swap when the Committee of the Whole convenes at 3 p.m. today on St. John.
Under the preliminary agreement between the territory and the Park Service, the Virgin Islands Government would convey Whistling Cay and its nearly 18 acres on the north side of St. John to the National Park Service in exchange for an approximately 11.3 acre parcel in Estate Catherineberg, also known as Hammer’s Farm.
In its current form, the agreement states that if the Estate Catherineberg land’s value is greater than that of Whistling Cay, the Virgin Islands Government will make an equalizing payment of either cash or more land. If Whistling Cay is appraised higher, the Park Service will make an equalizing payment of cash to the Virgin Islands Government.
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. announced Monday that he and members of the 35th Legislature and staff visited both properties in question. They were joined by V.I. National Park Service Superintendent Nigel Fields and St. John Administrator Shikima Jones Sprauve.
“This proposal before the Legislature will have lasting implications for the people of St. John and for this territory,” Francis said in a statement. “This tour allowed my colleagues to become better educated on this issue and to gain a first-hand perspective on these properties.”
Motta also announced during Monday’s briefing that the administration has issued another round of income tax refund payments totalling $17 million.
“It covers individuals who are due an income tax refund for tax years 2021, and prior, who have filed that refund before April 11, 2022,” he said, noting that the payments only apply to residents who are due a refund and who aren’t under audit, missing paperwork or else experiencing some other issue as communicated by the Internal Revenue Bureau.
Motta concluded the briefing by congratulating athletes Aliyah Boston for being named to the WNBA All-Star team and Nicholas D’Amour, who last week won a gold medal in archery at the Central American and Caribbean Games.