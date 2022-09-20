The federal government has asked a judge to dismiss the quiet title claim to Caneel Bay Resort filed by EHI Acquisitions, and the company has indicated they’ll respond next month, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
EHI Acquisitions filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.
On Sept. 6, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joycelyn Hewlett filed a motion to dismiss the claim, and EHI attorney Chad Messier filed a notice Friday that the plaintiff will respond by Oct. 11.
In the motion to dismiss, Hewlett argued that EHI’s filing acknowledges that the company shares ownership interest with CBI Acquisitions, and “CBI is a necessary and indispensable party to this action.”
Developer Laurance Rockefeller deeded the underlying 150 acres to the National Park Service in 1983, retaining the right to operate the resort until September 2023 in an unusual federal land deal that allowed the exclusive luxury hotel to operate in the national park on St. John.
A series of operators have run the resort on park land, and in recent years, CBI Acquisitions lobbied for a 60-year, no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million investment after the 2017 hurricanes destroyed improvements to the property, which has not reopened to overnight guests.
The National Park Service announced in July 2021 that after the RUE expires in 2023, there will be a competitive lease process to redevelop Caneel Bay resort, after outcry from St. Johnians who demanded federal officials consider input from ancestral Virgin Islanders.
But according to the quiet title claim filed by EHI, the company is entitled to ownership rights.
“Plaintiff EHI Acquisitions, LLC and its affiliate CBI Acquisitions, LLC (collectively ‘Caneel Bay’) made an offer to the United States in 2019 to transfer its title to the buildings and other improvements in the Caneel Bay Resort to the United States,” according to the complaint. “The United States declined to accept that offer. As a result, title to the land automatically reverted to EHI Acquisitions, LLC. The United States, however, has refused to recognize that EHI Acquisitions has title to the property, and the United States continues to dispute that ownership.”
Hewlett argued in the government’s motion to dismiss that CBI is a necessary party, and “the action must be dismissed if the absent party is not joined.”
CBI’s interest is conceded in the EHI claim, and CBI “is also the current assignee of the legal interest in the Improvements,” according to the motion. “Thus, it is undisputed that CBI has a legal interest in the property.”
If not joined as a party and participant in the proceedings, CBI could eventually challenge whatever decision the court makes, and “CBI also would be severely prejudiced if it is not joined as a party because it would be unable to defend its interests,” according to the motion.
The government is asking the court to find that CBI is a necessary party, “and order that CBI be made a party if it is feasible to do so. If it is not feasible to do so,” the complaint should be dismissed, according to the motion.
