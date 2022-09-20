The federal government has asked a judge to dismiss the quiet title claim to Caneel Bay Resort filed by EHI Acquisitions, and the company has indicated they’ll respond next month, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

EHI Acquisitions filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.

