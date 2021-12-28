All of the units of the Lieutenant Governor’s office are adjusting hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
“The modified hours of operations are due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the territory. The modified schedule is subject to change based on the impact of the virus,” Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said in a statement.
Residents in need of assistance can:
• Call the Lieutenant Governor’s office at 340-774-2991 in the St. Thomas-St. John District or 340-773-6449 in the St. Croix District.
• Visit ltg.gov.vi online for information on divisions, forms, documents and applications.
• Scheduling an appointment.
“The safety of our employees and customers during the pandemic is of utmost importance. Due to the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, modified hours of operations are required,” Roach said.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the doh.vi.gov/coronavirus or text COVID19USVI to 888777.