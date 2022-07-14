In an informal public meeting hosted by the Coral Bay Community Council at the Oasis Event Center, St. John Administrator Shikima Jones-Sprauve and V.I. Waste Management Authority director Roger Merritt updated a handful of residents on projects in the works.
A 4-megawatt generator will soon be installed on government property in Estate Carolina for emergency use, said the administrator.
“WAPA will be planning a town hall in the Coral Bay area to get residents up to speed,” said Jones-Sprauve. “It will be installed with silencers, which is one of my main concerns because we want to make sure the people who live in that area are comfortable and that they don’t hear any noise.”
The generator is too large to be transported via Centerline Road, Jones-Sprauve added, so it will be delivered by boat via Coral Harbor. Next, the administrator provided updates on road work, including the shoring up of a dangerous stretch of Route 107 near Calabash Boom and the repaving and striping of stretches of Centerline Road. Coral Bay residents have long advocated for the improvement of King Hill Road as an alternate route out of the town in the event of emergencies. King Hill Road, which historically connected Coral Bay with Centerline Road at the Centerline and North Shore Road intersection, was never paved and has become impassable by vehicle. Johnny Horn, another Coral Bay road that’s in dire need of improvement, is home to 12 residents.
“I know everybody would like to see King Hill and Johnny Horn get fixed,” said Jones-Sprauve. “If it takes a minute to get Centerline Road together, imagine where we’re going to be with Johnny Horn and King Hill. King Hill is down to bedrock, which is very hard to break up so that’s going to take some serious funding as well. It’s a priority, yes, but it’s not at the top of the list like Centerline is.”
Jones-Sprauve’s final update focused on the Guy H. Benjamin School property, which has not been in use since the V.I. Education Department closed the school in 2014. Island nonprofit St. JanCo is collaborating with the Education Department on renovating the old kindergarten building into a museum, she reported. A request for proposals is in progress for the demolition of surrounding buildings to make way for a basketball court, volleyball court, and sheds for parties and picnics.
“It will be a recreational facility for the area of Coral Bay on government property, which is a good use of that property,” said Jones-Sprauve, who added that the adjacent ball field and basketball court are on land owned by the Moravian Church.
The school building closest to the water has a concrete roof and will be renovated to serve as a shelter for the Coral Bay area. The shelter will only be able to accommodate 12 people including Red Cross personnel and the shelter manager. The sprung structure that appeared on the Guy Benjamin property after the 2017 hurricanes will be used as a community facility.
The Education Department is in discussions with Waste Management for a brand new treatment plant adjacent to the sprung structure, said the administrator.
Waste Management updates
Merritt then took the floor, beginning his remarks by noting that the authority is operating at a budget about $25 million below what it should be “to adequately provide services,” he said.
A request for FEMA funding for the replacement of the entire wastewater collection system on St. Croix has been approved, and Merritt said similar requests have been submitted for St. Thomas and St. John, with decisions expected by the end of this year. In the meantime, the treatment plant that services the mid-island George Simmons Terrace neighborhood will be replaced with a package plant.
Community Development Block Grant funds are in place to create convenience centers, or more full-service facilities, across the territory including at Susannaberg where the transfer station is located. The Community Development Block grant includes funds to help Waste Management kick-start recycling at the convenience centers. As the authority moves toward the convenience center model, employees will be stationed at certain bin sites to establish a presence and so people can ask questions and be educated about the authority’s rules and practices.
“St. John has been a test pilot for us with a manned bin site at Gifft Hill for about a year now,” said Merritt. “We had staff sit there from sunup to sundown so when residents came, they could learn what was acceptable and what wasn’t acceptable to put in the bin. St. John helped us put together the model that we’ll use for the territory.”
Convenience centers are about three years away from being constructed and open for use, said Merritt. Until then, Waste Management personnel will be stationed at the Pine Peace and Coral Bay bin sites in addition to Gifft Hill. Cameras featuring license plate readers will run 24/7 in an effort to capture illegal dumping at those three sites. Merritt said he hired an enforcement director in February and four environmental inspectors to ensure businesses across the territory are using licensed solid waste haulers and that used cooking oil is being disposed of properly.
“I’m really excited about the progress we’re making, especially considering we’ve been underfunded,” said Merritt. “We’re slowly but surely getting there.”
The Waste Management director spoke of his desire to partner with local organizations like Island Green Living on recycling initiatives, as well as businesses on the safe disposal of things like paint and used motor oil.
“At the end of the day we can’t do it by ourselves,” said Merritt. “We need everybody to help. I think we’re on the right path. It’s just a matter of getting everybody on board who can bring something to the table to help us accomplish the task of recycling and getting as close to zero waste as possible.”