Officials in the executive and legislative branches have been ignoring a public records request for receipts showing the amount of taxpayer money spent on a 2021 trip to Colorado, during which Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., senators, and their staff members toured the state’s legal cannabis industry.

Despite touting “transparency,” officials have not produced any records related to expenses for the trip, after repeated email requests from The Daily News, as well as verbal requests made during weekly Government House press conferences.

