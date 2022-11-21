Rules and regulations for medicinal cannabis have yet to be approved by the Cannabis Advisory Board, and Government House continues to defer questions on the the V.I. government’s efforts to implement the nearly four-year-old law.

At a press briefing earlier this month Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said he didn’t know the status of the rules and regulations.

