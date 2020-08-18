The following government agencies have adjusted services and hours of operation in response to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s executive order returning the territory back to “Stay at Home” status:
Bureau of Internal Revenue
Bureau of Internal Revenue offices territorywide remain open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Cashiers will close an hour earlier at 2 p.m.
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
The Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices will be closed until Aug. 28.
All drivers licenses and ID cards that have expired as of May 1 will be extended for six months from the expiration date.
All road tests and written tests for learner’s permits are cancelled until further notice.
All driver’s licenses and ID card services are cancelled, and the BMV will reschedule each appointment when it reopens.
Inspections for customers renewing registrations online will be waived. For assistance in setting up an account email info@bmv.vi.gov. Residents who dropped off documents prior to the bureau’s closure will soon be contacted by a BMV employee. To reach the BMV, call 340-713-4268 on St. Croix, 340-774-4268 on St. Thomas or 340-776-6262 on St. John.
Department of Education
The Education Department has suspended all in-person interactions with the public in its state and district offices on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
For questions about public school registration, contact the St. Croix District at student.services@stx.k12.vi or the St. Thomas-St. John District at sttregistration@vide.vi. Visit www.vide.vi “For Families” section to complete the pre-registration form online and obtain and submit the required health clearances. For general questions, call 340-774-0100 on St. Thomas, 340-773-1095 on St. Croix or email public.relations@vide.vi.
Department of Finance
All business with the Department of Finance will be conducted electronically at all times possible. A customer drop box is available at both offices – at the security station on St. Thomas and at the west window before the main entrance on St. Croix. Any in-person customer transaction will be conducted via the walk-up window from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays.
Government Insurance Fund Workers’ Compensation Insurance
All public and private entities should use the forms located of the Department of Finance website at dof.vi.gov/forms-and-policies/government-insurance and email them to governmentinsurance@dof.vi.gov. Individuals will be contacted once an application is received.
W2 and 1099 forms
Government employees should use the Employee Self Service system for copies of W2s and paycheck stubs by logging on to usvi.munisselfservice.com. For ESS password resets, call 340-714-5049 or email dophelpdesk@dop.vi.gov
Inquiries for W2s should be emailed to grace.fahie@dof.vi.gov or call 340-774-4750 ext. 2252. Inquiries for 1099s should be emailed to vanessa.williams@dof.vi.gov or call 340-774-4750 ext. 2262.
Checks
Vendor check inquiries should be emailed to terry.bridges@dof.vi.gov or calling 340-774-4750 ext. 2192.
Payroll check inquiries should be emailed to grace.fahie@dof.vi.gov or 340-774-4750 ext. 2252. For more information and Department of Finance forms, go to www.dof.vi.gov.
Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs
Walk-ins to speak to a DLCA representative are currently suspended.
Cashier services will be available only for businesses unable to pay by credit card online. Cashier hours are from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays. On St. John call 340-474-2800 to schedule payment
To file a complaint or to renew or apply for a new business license, visit www.dlca.vi.gov DLCA staff will then make contact. For more information, call 340-713-6916 on St. Croix or 340-725-5129 on St. Thomas or email consumerawareness@dlca.vi.gov.
Department of Planning and Natural Resources
All public libraries territorywide, as well as Fort Frederik on St. Croix and Fort Christian on St. Thomas, are closed. Pick-up and drop-off services will be available only on Tuesdays and Fridays during regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cashier services will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays only.
For in-person needs other than pick-up or drop-off services, call 340-773-1082 on St. Croix or 340-774-3320 on St. Thomas for an appointment.
For more information, visit dpnr.vi.gov.
Department of Property and Procurement
The department’s office and Motor Pool in Sub Base has been closed since Aug. 14 for a 14-day quarantine period. The department is urging anyone who visited the offices between July 30 and Aug. 13 to self-quarantine.
The divisions of Printing, Central Stores and Transportation in the St. Thomas District remain closed until further notice.
Individuals wishing to conduct business with the agency can call 340-773-1561 on St. Croix or visit dpp.vi.gov and www.usvileasing.com.
For division-specific inquiries, send an email to:
Justification Letters – justificationletters@dpp.vi.gov
- Bids & Proposals –
- Procurement –
- Property –
- Transportation –
- Central Stores –
- Printing –
- Legal Counsel –
- Public Relations –
- IT/Website Help Desk – help@dppusvi.on.spiceworks.com
Elections System
All offices of the V.I. Elections System are closed territory-wide until further notice.
Application forms for the 2020 General Election are available at the Elections System website at www.vivote.gov.
For more information, call 340-773-1021.
Judicial branch
All non-essential services within the Judicial branch are suspended until further notice.
The V.I. Superior Court will continue to use remote hearing protocols for all or most essential or emergency matters, including but not limited to advice of rights emergency petitions for abuse or neglect, domestic violence and stalking.
For inquiries and/or assistance, use the following numbers:
St. Croix District
- Court Administration – 340-713-6627
- Office of the Clerk of Superior Court – 340-713-6626
- Probation and Pre-trial services – 340-713-6642
St. Thomas-St. John District
- Court Administration – 340-693-4110
- Office of the Clerk of Superior Court – 340-693-6403
- Probation and Pre-trial services – 340-693-6429
Supreme Court
- Office of the Clerk of Supreme Court – 340-693-4100
- Office of Bar Admissions – 340-693-4129
- Office of Disciplinary Counsel – 340-693-4127
For submissions of filings to the Superior Court, use these email addresses:
Advice of Rights and Arraignments – remoteaorstx@vicourts.org or remoteaorstt@vicourts.org
- Complex Litigation Filings –
- All other filings — superiorcourtfile@vicourts.org
Conventional filings will continue to be accepted at Superior Court in both districts and at Supreme Court in both districts.
Office of the Lieutenant Governor
Offices of the Lieutenant Governor will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and all cashier services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily until further notice.
Divisions closed to public access are the V.I. State Health Insurance Program/Medicare and the Divisions of Corporations and Trademarks. For assistance pertaining to these divisions.
For more information, call 340-773-6449 in the St. Croix District or 340-774-2991 in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
Divisions with limited public access are the Office of the Tax Assessor; Office of the Tax Collector; the Division of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation; and the Passport Division. Customers can visit these offices by appointment only, which can be scheduled by calling 340-773-6449 on St. Croix or 340-7742991 on St. Thomas/St. John.
Divisions that will allow members of the public to drop off documents for processing, but will otherwise be closed to the public are the Recorder of Deeds, Cadastral and Notary Service.
Customers must provide contact information, and they will be notified as their services are completed. Drop off boxes for Cadastral are at the Cadastral offices in each district. The drop off box for Recorder of Deeds for the St. Thomas-St. John District are that the Recorder of Deeds office on St. Thomas. On St. Croix, the drop off box for the Recorder of Deeds will be located at the Office of the Tax Assessor in Christiansted.
Public Services Commission
Walk-in service is restricted until further notice.
All documents can be submitted by calling 340-778-6010 on St. Croix, 340-776-1391 on St. John or 340-776-1291 on St. Thomas.
Utility complaints will be accepted by phone, and more information is available at psc.vi.gov.
Information regarding the scheduling of Commission meetings will be posted on the website.
V.I. Police Department
Central Records Bureau offices, Firearms Bureau offices and fingerprinting services territory-wide are closed until further notice.
Requests for police/traffic reports and background checks can be made via e-mail to stxvipdrecordsrequest@usvi.onmicrosoft.com in the St. Croix District and sttvipdrecordsrequest@usvi.onmicrosoft.com in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
Processing of requests may be delayed; for questions, contact the Central Records Bureau at 340-778-2211 on St. Croix, 340-693-8880 on St. John or 340-774-2211 on St. Thomas.
For more information, or to download forms, go to www.vipd.gov.vi.
V.I. Port Authority
Virgin Islands Port Authority seaport facilities and parking lots territory-wide will operate per usual schedules, and the territory’s airports and seaports remain open.
Administrative offices also are open, but employees are on staggered work schedules to limit exposure.
Cashiers are open. Phones are monitored from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
The Human Resources and ID offices will see clients by appointment only at 340-778-1012 in the St. Croix District and 340-774-1629 in the St. Thomas-St. John District or send an email to info@viport.com.