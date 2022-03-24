The Christiansted boardwalk may soon see some enhancements now that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., in his capacity as the V.I. Public Finance Authority board chairman, has finalized the sale of the King’s Alley Hotel and the Anchor Inn Site to Neighborhood Establishment for $3.65 million.
The company owns the King Christian Hotel and Caroline’s restaurant among others.
According to a Government House statement released Wednesday afternoon, the property sale is a result of a PFA decision made in June 2021, where the board unanimously approved the ratification of a contract for professional services with Atlantic Caribbean Consulting, LLC. The agency assisted in soliciting and selecting a hotel developer for the Anchor Inn Site and the Kings Alley Hotel property, which was acquired by the government through foreclosure after the original owners defaulted on their loan.
The statement noted that of the 18 companies and individuals that had expressed interest in the properties during the bidding process, only one proposal was received during the competitive bidding process and it came from Neighborhood Establishment.
The company purchased both properties and plans to develop the King’s Alley Hotel property as an integration to the King Christian Hotel, which will boast 100 hotel rooms, eight concession and retail outlets, an event space, 27 parking spaces and two boat docks large enough to accommodate 20 vessels, according to the statement.
“Neighborhood Establishment presented a fantastic plan that not only will beautify the already picturesque boardwalk, it also will greatly enhance the appeal of Christiansted and the entire island of St. Croix as Tourism destinations,” Bryan said in the prepared statement, adding the development is “another key element” of his administration’s “pledge to rebuild the downtowns in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Government House spokesperson Richard Motta was contacted for more information about the sale and company principals, but did not respond as of Daily News press time Wednesday. According to its website, Neighborhood Establishment is “a multidisciplinary community development and hospitality firm. We strive to create activated communities in historically under-served areas.”
According to the Government House statement, the renovation of Kings Alley by Neighborhood Establishment will generate 150 construction jobs and once finished will provide 100 full-time positions.
King’s Alley Hotel was operated by a PFA subsidiary called King’s Alley Management, Inc. for several years with five full-time employees and three part-time employees.
The five employees were transitioned to Neighborhood Establishment, according to the news release.