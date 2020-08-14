ST. THOMAS — Local government offices are collectively shelling out roughly $1 million in annual rent for space at Nisky Center on St. Thomas, a center partially owned by former V.I. Gov. John de Jongh Jr. and St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce President Sebastiano Paiewonsky Cassinelli.
The largest of these offices, the Office of Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, is paying nearly $700,000 in annual rent, according to Claudette Farrington, director of business and financial management for Roach’s office.
That includes $356,161 for roughly 14,000 square feet of space at Nisky Center, and another $300,000 for the addition of Roach’s remaining divisions, like the Office of the Tax Assessor and Recorder of Deeds, which recently relocated to Nisky Center from the Builders Emporium in Estate Thomas.
Currently located at Nisky Center is the V.I. Economic Development Authority, which pays $209,469 in annual rent for 7,928 square feet of space, and the V.I. Law Enforcement Planning Commission, which spends $56,484 for 3,095 square feet of space, according to each agency’s fiscal year 2021 post-audit reports.
Both entities, along with Roach’s office, rent their office space from a company called St. Thomas Properties LLC Corp. and trademark documents obtained by The Daily News show that former Gov. de Jongh and Cassinelli are two of the company’s managing partners, along with Leigh Goldman and Hold STP LLC, which is managed by Bradley Wilson of Smith Bay, St. Thomas.
Both de Jongh and Cassinelli — as well as St. Thomas Properties LLC — are also listed as principals of Nisky Center itself. The Daily News reached out to de Jongh and Cassinelli for comment on Thursday but did not get a reply by press time.
On Thursday, members of the Senate Finance Committee heard budget testimony from Roach’s office, and took notice of the alarming trend of government offices at Nisky Center. “We are probably paying Nisky Center over $1 million for government offices,” said Finance Chairman Kurt Vialet, who suggested that purchasing facilities may actually save the government more money.
Sen. Allison DeGazon agreed, suggesting that Roach’s office should develop a “plan for ownership.”
“I think if you put your efforts into finding a home of your own, whether in partnership with another government agency or department, I really think that is something you can accomplish and I would like to hear plans about that,” she said.
Roach’s office said it is saving $100,000 in rent by moving to Nisky Center since it paid over $400,000 to house its remaining divisions at the Builders Emporium.
That said, the office remains embroiled in litigation with its former landlord, Vanterpool Enterprises, who claims the Lieutenant Governor’s Office was delinquent on rent for more than 10 years and owes tens of thousands of dollars.
According to Lieutenant Governor’s Office spokesperson Shayla Solomon, the move to Nisky Center was due in large part to these rent issues at the Builders Emporium.
The Daily News has repeatedly reached out to Roach’s office for more details on the matter, but has received no reply.