The V.I. government has 12 to 15 days’ worth of available cash on hand as of Thursday, according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr.
The government should ideally have several months’ worth of cash on hand, meaning that if revenue collections ceased entirely, the government could continue operating.
Motta told The Daily News on Jan. 17, that “the government of the Virgin Islands is in a greater cash management posture today as it continues its subsidization of WAPA to keep energy costs from rising and braces for a potential global recession in 2023.”
But he did not respond to questions about how much cash the government actually has available.
The local government has been subsidizing the V.I. Water and Power Authority with about $4 million in federal funding a month, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. reportedly told an online blog on Jan. 26 that the government has only four to five days’ worth of cash on hand. But Bryan reportedly said it was “not a real number” because $50 to $60 million in federal funding would soon be released through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Motta also did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Jan. 27, and would not say how much cash was available.
On Thursday, Motta finally responded , saying then that the amount of available cash would last 12 to 15 days.
“It’s important to note that cash on hand is a moving target and fluctuates based on revenue collections on any given day,” Motta said in a text message Thursday. “This figure also excludes the $16 million in the budget stabilization fund (rainy day fund).”
Government House also was contacted for a response after repeated calls from Social Security recipients who say they have yet to receive the $500 stimulus checks touted by Bryan prior to the November election.
Motta has not responded to questions about whether the Internal Revenue Bureau is up to date on issuing tax refunds, and why so many Social Security recipients have been reporting problems receiving their $500 stimulus checks from the local government.
Meanwhile, the government’s “transparency” website is still down for maintenance, Motta said.
The website finally went live online in 2019 after Bryan took office, but it did not comply with the 2012 law that mandated its creation.
For example, the website was not searchable, which is required by a section of the V.I. Code specific to the transparency website, and included check numbers but not dates on which funds were disbursed to vendors.
Motta and Bryan have repeatedly pointed to the site as a way for the public to gather information about the government’s finances, but it only provided a bare minimum of information that made meaningful data analysis impossible.
The site has been down since at least Jan. 18, after The Daily News asked Motta about its flaws.
On Thursday, Government House publicly acknowledged in a press release that the website isn’t working.
“Office of Management & Budget Director, Jenifer C. O’Neal informs the community that the USVI Transparency website, transparency.vi.gov, is currently inaccessible while routine system maintenance is performed. This service is required to provide optimal system functionality and data reporting,” according to the press release.
The site is expected to be restored by Feb. 28, according to the statement.
“In the meantime, much of the financial information available on the USVI Transparency website can be found by cutting and pasting this link: https://usvi.finance.socrata.com/#!/dashboard, and more detailed information can be found at the ‘USVI Open Spending’ link under the ‘Vendors’ section on that page,” according to the press release. “Some government financial reports also can be found at www.usvipfa.com under ‘Financial Statements.’”
