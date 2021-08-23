The Virgin Islands government is requesting a complaint seeking to block the territory’s hospitals from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination be dismissed.
Assistant Attorney General Venetia Velázquez filed the motion Friday on behalf of the V.I. Government Hospital Facilities Corporation, Luis Hospital and Schneider Hospital stating that the suit brought by Melisia Hanley and Jacqueline Canton on behalf of the V.I. State Nurses’ Association Collective bargaining unit and the Registered Nurses’ Leadership Union lacks “subject matter jurisdiction.”
Essentially, it stated that the V.I. Superior Court lacks the power to hear the claim being brought before it.
The hospitals notified staff on Aug. 6 that they must take the COVID-19 vaccine or “risk termination if not fully vaccinated,” which constitutes a violation of the collective bargaining agreement, according to a memorandum filed by union counsel Earnesta Taylor, who said the mandate’s timeline does not provide an opportunity for nurses to file a grievance to address due process violations.
“Moreover, demanding that an employee subject himself/herself to injecting a substance in his/her body where the long-term effect is unknown is beyond the scope of comprehension and money damages. There are too many variables, unknowns and possible outcomes in subjecting oneself to the COVID vaccine that a money judgement cannot remedy,” Taylor’s motion states.
This stand, however, is counter to the recommendations made by medical staff at both Schneider and Luis hospitals, as well as guidance to require mandatory vaccination provided by the union itself in a memorandum by the American Nurses Association, of which the Virgin Islands State Nurses Association was a signatory, Velázquez argues.
Further, Velázquez counters that the union is improperly seeking to stop the hospitals from “taking actions deemed necessary in light of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.” Specifically, she states that the Superior Court is the wrong venue for the suit because it arises out “of a labor dispute and the facts as alleged, preclude said relief.”
The action isn’t in violation of the government’s collective bargaining agreements, Velázquez argues, as V.I. law “provides that no contract or agreement with a public employer is valid if it interferes with the right of the public employer to execute public policy” and that the agreements state the hospitals “have the right to establish and execute public policy” by “taking such actions as may be necessary to carry out the mission of the public employer in times of emergency.”
While originally set for Sept. 19, hospital employees currently have until Oct. 1 to meet the vaccination requirements or apply for an exemption.