A month after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced that the government was moving forward with a deal with VIGL to operate the St. Croix horse racing track, the government and Southland Gaming remain in negotiations over the future of the St. Thomas track.
Attorney Christopher Kroblin, who is representing Southland in an ongoing federal civil suit against the V.I. government in U.S. District Court, filed a brief monthly status report Friday.
“Settlement discussions between the parties are ongoing. Southland continues work on plans for the St. Thomas racetrack as part of these efforts,” Kroblin wrote.
It remains unclear when the parties might reach an agreement. Bryan said on June 2 that management of the Randall “Doc” James racetrack on St. Croix would proceed with VIGL, allowing work to proceed on that island while negotiations continue with Southland on St. Thomas.
While both the St. Croix track and the Clinton E. Phipps Racetrack on St. Thomas will continue to operate under a territorial racing commission, “what we did was, we bifurcated the agreement, which the agreement allows the Governor of the Virgin Islands to do, splitting the same arrangements into two pieces,” Bryan said during the news conference.
VIGL Chief Executive Officer Lance Griffith estimated a construction timeline of 18 to 24 months for the St. Croix track to be completed, but said that’s still subject to change.
Litigation over gambling “racinos” has held up reconstruction of the tracks for four years.
The Legislature approved the agreement with VIGL in December 2016 and Southland Gaming sued the Virgin Islands government, claiming that VIGL’s agreement to operate the racetracks — and slot machines — violated Southland’s prior, exclusive contract to operate “video lottery terminal” machines at the St. Thomas track.
Despite the different names, the machines are functionally identical, but “VLTs” are regulated by the V.I. Lottery, and the Casino Control Commission oversees slot machines on St. Croix.