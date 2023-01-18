As Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. prepares for his fifth State of the Territory address, questions are swirling about the government’s current cash flow — and financial future — amid the ongoing crisis at the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
Bryan tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 9, and the governor’s annual speech was delayed to Jan. 23.
The governor was not available to respond to questions Monday, according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr.
But Motta provided written answers to several inquiries from The Daily News, after Bryan reportedly told an online blog that the government is running low on cash because about $4 million in federal funds are being diverted to subsidize WAPA every month.
“The government of the Virgin Islands is in a greater cash management posture today as it continues its subsidization of WAPA to keep energy costs from rising and braces for a potential global recession in 2023,” Motta wrote.
Motta said that the latest report showing the amount of cash the government has on hand will be available Thursday.
“While greater cash management practices are in place, the government of the Virgin Islands can meet its budgeted obligations. However, it is essential to note that the government of the Virgin Islands historically sees lower revenue collections during this current fiscal quarter and when you couple that with a three-pay period month in December, an impending global recession, and the continued subsidies to WAPA, it calls for cautious optimism moving forward,” according to the statement.
Motta added, “That is the context of Governor Bryan’s comments. And I find that outlook prudent as we undoubtedly face headwinds as a territory and nation in the immediate future.”
Motta said the government issued another $5 million in tax refunds over the past week, “including another set of 2021 refunds and other prior year refund returns without any issues filed before Feb. 24. So the government is caught up, paying current and prior-year refunds to taxpayers who filed those refunds before Feb. 24, 2022.”
Meanwhile, WAPA officials are working to fix financial problems that have been years in the making, and customers are still paying high rates for unreliable service.
The latest districtwide outage came Tuesday afternoon on St. Croix, when the Estate Richmond Power Plant failed and lost all generation capacity.
WAPA has been unable to pay its bills and upgrade poorly maintained generators despite charging a residential rate of 40.03 cents per kilowatt hour for the first 250 kilowatts, and 42.65 cents for each additional kilowatt. The commercial rate is 46.54 cents per kilowatt hour.
In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen provided written responses Monday on behalf of WAPA CEO Andrew Smith.
In regards to the legality of diversion of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to WAPA by the government of the Virgin Islands, or “GVI,” Petersen wrote that, “WAPA continues to suffer from high fuel cost and the GVI has chosen to shield the community from that high cost by financially supporting WAPA.”
In addition, “WAPA and the GVI have submitted, and continue to submit, the required filings to support WAPA as a sub-recipient of ARPA funds.”
When asked if there is a plan to stop using taxpayer dollars to fund WAPA fuel purchases, Petersen said “WAPA continues to execute its strategic plan that is expected to enable the Authority to end the need for outside financial support over next 3-6 months.”
One main component to the plan is “placing the Wartsila generators in service on St. Thomas — this reduces WAPA’s annual fuel expense by about 25%,” according to the response from WAPA.
The Randolph Harley Power Plant’s largest generating unit, Unit 23, is a 39-megawatt GE generator owned by WAPA that first came into service in 2004. The aging unit has been kept on standby while WAPA acquires newer, smaller units.
The plant typically runs a configuration of smaller Wartsila generating units in tandem with 24-megawatt Unit 27, a newer, more efficient generator, but Unit 23 is still occasionally called into service in emergencies.
The second part of the plan is buying “new, more efficient generation for St. Croix — this reduces annual fuel expense,” according to the statement.
The Authority’s application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for funding to acquire new generators on St. Croix is currently with the V.I. Housing Finance Authority, Petersen added.
In addition to obtaining new generators, WAPA is working to resolve issues with obtaining the fossil fuels necessary to run the generators and create electricity.
WAPA’s latest crisis came when propane supplier VITOL cut off fuel shipments to the territory in December, after WAPA was unable to acquiesce to a $145 million buyout demand.
Smith told senators in July that WAPA had been deferring payments of $3.7 million per month to Vitol for a year, and those overdue amounts now total $120.5 million with “fairly significant fees and penalties included in it.”
The underlying agreement between Vitol and WAPA was negotiated under the leadership of former WAPA CEO Hugo Hodge Jr., who served for eight years before the governing board voted in January 2016 not to renew his contract.
Smith, who was hired to run WAPA a year ago, said in December that dealing with the Vitol crisis “has consumed a disproportionate amount of management’s time.”
To avert rolling blackouts, WAPA has been burning diesel fuel and buying propane from other suppliers under a temporary agreement, and Petersen said Vitol has gradually resumed delivering propane.
“Vitol resumed propane supply in mid-December. Initially, this was with smaller shipments than WAPA needed to run 100% on propane. Hence, reliability didn’t significantly change. Vitol subsequently secured two larger cargos of propane that will be arriving in the territory in early February and allow WAPA to increase the amount of electricity it makes with propane and reduce its reliance on diesel,” according to Petersen.