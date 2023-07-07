Over the last year, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has issued nine executive orders that were not published to the government website, including orders that raised salaries, updated travel policies, established burial honors for elected officials and judicial officers, and extended a state of emergency for sargassum mitigation.
The government’s website includes a section specifically for executive orders, but the last order published on the site was on July 22, 2022, when Bryan declared a state of emergency to mitigate an influx of sargassum seaweed.
On Thursday, The Daily News requested copies of all executive orders that have not yet been made public, and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. responded with 10 orders, one of which was already available on the website.
“We have been experiencing an error when loading pdf’s to our website and are in the process of building a new domain and website where all existing executive orders can be viewed. That project includes executive orders dating back to the 1955 and should be complete in early August,” Motta said in an email.
Motta did not respond to a follow-up question about whether public notice was given after Bryan issued each of the orders, as required by the Revised Organic Act.
One of the executive orders provided Thursday was signed on May 1, and increased the “Managerial Salary Schedule for Executive Level 1 Unclassified Employees.”
The order recounted how the salary schedule exempt Executive Branch employees was set in 2001, and an executive order reduced salaries in 2003 due to the government’s financial crisis.
Those salaries were restored in 2005 and increased in 2007 from $97,000 to $115,000.
The salary limit was increased again to $130,000 effective 2012, and has not been updated since.
“Whereas, salaries in the job market for executive level employees continue to rise, and attracting and retaining quality managerial employees within the Executive Branch continues to present a challenge,” according to the order.
The Revised Organic Act grants the governor authority to raise executive branch salaries, and Bryan wrote that he was using that authority to raise salaries from not more than $130,000 a year, to “not less than $1150,000 and not more than $145,000 per annum,” according to the order.
Some of the orders provided Thursday were issued in early 2022, and it’s unclear why some orders issued around that time were published to the government’s website, but not others.
For example, on Feb. 16, 2022, Bryan issued a four-page order establishing the V.I. Office of Health Information Technology, detailing how it “will serve as the nucleus for innovative and transformative health Information Technology resources and solutions across the USVI in order to improve the health and wellness of Virgin Islanders.”
Bryan established the office “in 2021 to enhance health and wellness in the USVI through innovative and transformative health information technology resources,” according to a recent press release about the second annual Digital Health Summit.
On March 15, 2022, Bryan issued another executive order, amending and extending previous order granting a coronavirus supplemental scholarship to all Virgin Islands high school graduates affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, 2021, and 2022.
On June 3, 2022, Bryan issued an order establishing burial honors for U.S. Virgin Islands elected officials and judicial officers.
The order establishes protocols “applicable to the burial of all past and present Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Virgin Islands Delegates to Congress, Virgin Islands Senators, and Virgin Islands Judicial Officers.”
The order includes flag protocol, a rifle salute by a uniformed V.I. National Guard team and ceremonial presentation, and eligibility “to lie-in-state at the headquarter building in the island district where the deceased Official or Judicial Officer served to include a one or two-person honor guard based on availability of personnel.”
The Delegate to Congress is also eligible to lie-in-state at Government House, according to the order.
On July 1, 2022, Bryan issued an order establishing the 175th Emancipation Commemoration Committee, which is responsible for creating “programs that inspire Virgin Islanders to renew and strengthen their daring and dynamic experience in democracy,” according to the order.
The committee’s work was recently on display with several Freedom Week Emancipation commemoration events.
Bryan publicly signed the order during a press briefing at Government House, but the document itself was not published to the website.
In another order issued Aug. 19, 2022, Bryan renewed a state of emergency “due to unprecedented influx of sargassum seaweed affecting the territory’s water supply.”
Bryan initially issued an order on July 22, 2022 which enabled the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency to respond to the sargassum problem, which was clogging reverse osmosis intakes at the V.I. Water and Power Authority and threatening the fresh drinking water supply.
The July 22, 2022 order was the last posted on the government’s website, and the August order provided Thursday extended the emergency for an additional 30 days.
On Sept. 20, 2022, Bryan issued an order updating the executive branch travel policies, which had not been revised since 2008.
The cost of travel “has significantly increaed,” and executive branch employees who live on St. John and work on St. Thomas incur additional costs, according to the order.
The order permits travelers on official business that requires an overnight sty to be reimbursed the actual cost of a hotel room, including taxes, not to exceed $350 per night for hotels within the territory, and not to exceed $400 per night for hotels outside of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The order also requires employees to procure rooms at a government discount rate whenever possible, or the lowest available rate.
In addition, executive branch employees who live on St. John but work on St. Thomas “shall be reimbursed for reasonable ferry transportation costs,” according to the order.
Anther order Bryan signed on May 1 adopted the National Incident Management System across government agencies. The system was developed by the Department of Homeland Security, and “is a comprehensive approach to incident management which will enable responders at all levels to work together more effectively, manage domestic incidents, and provide clear and effective response and recovery.”
The most recent order released Thursday was signed on July 1, establishing the “America250 Commission of the United States Virgin Islands.”
In 2016, Congress established a semi-quincentennial commission “to inspire Americans to participate in the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States.”
The anniversary “will intwine with our commemoration of the Centennial of United States Citizenship for Virgin Islanders on January 25, 1927,” and establishing an America250 Commission in the territory “will aim to bring all American people together to promote the common good while recognizing the power of individual historic and cultural experiences,” according to the order.