Over the last year, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has issued nine executive orders that were not published to the government website, including orders that raised salaries, updated travel policies, established burial honors for elected officials and judicial officers, and extended a state of emergency for sargassum mitigation.

The government’s website includes a section specifically for executive orders, but the last order published on the site was on July 22, 2022, when Bryan declared a state of emergency to mitigate an influx of sargassum seaweed.

