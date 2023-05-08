The territory’s trash crisis has been intensifying for decades, and the local government’s plan is to close the existing landfills and create new areas to fill with garbage, according to the latest status report in two decade-old federal consent decrees.
Attorneys for the local and federal government filed a joint status report Friday in U.S. District Court, explaining the current situation with the 34-acre Bovoni landfill on St. Thomas, and the 30-acre Anguilla landfill on St. Croix.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint against the V.I. government, Port Authority, and Waste Management Authority in 2010, which sought the court’s help in getting local authorities to comply with the Clean Air Act and landfill regulations.
Both landfills are unlined, and Bovoni has been in operation since 1979 and typically accepts approximately 117,000 tons of municipal solid waste and related scrap annually. The Anguilla landfill has been in operation since 1966 and typically accepts 75,000 tons of waste a year.
The parties reached consent decrees in 2012 and 2013 that were intended to close both landfills and force the local government to conduct mitigation measures, such as implement a recycling program, assess groundwater that may be contaminated, remove buried scrap metal in the mangrove lagoon east of Bovoni landfill, and remove and dispose of scrap tires, which often collect water and create breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
The landfills must remain within their permitted contours, and “Bovoni will likely fill most of that available airspace in the coming years. Anguilla has already reached the limits of VIWMA’s designs for its final contours but all usable space is being utilized while awaiting preparation of additional expansion space, the current design for which is a fully-lined cell,” according to the report.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations “require that Bovoni and Anguilla should have closed years ago. Regardless, the GVI and VIWMA need to develop new landfill capacity on St. Thomas as soon as possible, and need to develop new landfill capacity on St. Croix immediately,” according to the report.
The EPA granted the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources authority in 2019 to issue permits to the Waste Management Authority “to allow it to construct and operate new landfills and expand existing landfills in the Virgin Islands,” according to the report.
The parties noted that the two consent decrees only address closure of the existing landfills that are at capacity, but “do not address construction of new landfill capacity in the Virgin Islands, nor is the planning of new landfill capacity a federal statutory or regulatory requirement.”
The Authority has made creation of new landfill capacity one of its “self-imposed obligations” that are “not expressly required” under the consent decrees, according to the report.
The Authority has also implemented bird hazard mitigation measures at Anguilla to reduce the risk of bird strikes at nearby Rohlsen Airport.
The report addressed the current status of compliance, and listed various achievements to date, including the installation of “components of a groundwater monitoring system,” submission of a closure plan, designing a gas collection system, implantation of a green waste diversion programs, and removal of “substantial quantities of scrap tires and scrap metal,” at Bovoni landfill.
“However, a significant scrap tire stockpile remains, and it has not been removed due to funding constraints. Additional quantities of scrap tires and scrap metal arrive regularly and, in recent years, post-storm cleanup measures that include abandoned car collection and the demolition and reconstruction of many large commercial and residential properties have inundated both landfills with tires, white goods, and scrap metal,” according to the report.
U.S. Justice Department senior lawyer Mark Gallagher and attorney Hank Smock, who is representing Joseph and Zulma Hodge, separately filed a joint status report on the status of cleanup of about 100,000 tires on property adjacent to the landfill, which is owned by the Hodges.
The Hodges, the government, and A-9 Trucking entered into an EPA administrative order in 2008, which stipulated removal of the tires. The Hodges subsequently resolved a Justice Department complaint against them with a consent decree, requiring removal of the tires by Oct. 2014, and a $100,000 civil penalty.
“To the best of their knowledge, undersigned counsel do not believe the tire removal required under the United States’ consent decree with the Hodges and under the October 2012 third party agreement has been completed. The United States plans to conduct an investigation in May 2023 regarding the status of the removal of tires from the Hodge property. If appropriate, the United States may file a motion with the Court seeking enforcement of the Hodge consent decree,” according to the report.
At Anguilla landfill on St. Croix, similar efforts have been made, and a “significant fire” in July 2019 burned most of the scrap tires on site.
The Waste Management Authority was supposed to stop accepting waste at Anguilla by 2018, and Bovoni by 2019, but subsequently obtained EPA approval to continue depositing waste in areas where the garbage had settled, creating more space, and “has been able to extend the life of each landfill,” estimating that Anguilla will run out of space this year, while Bovoni could continue accepting waste until 2028.
While the Federal Aviation Administration has historically opposed plans to extend the life of Anguilla landfill because of bird strike concerns, Waste Management is hoping to deposit more waste in the southeast corner of the landfill, and if approved, that area could extend the landfill’s life to 2032, according to the report.
That would give the government more time to find new places to dump trash, and Waste Management is working to site and open new landfills, possibly in Bovoni on St. Thomas and Estate Pearl on St. Croix.
In recent years, Authority officials have discussed using trash-reduction technology or potentially shipping trash to another landfill in Puerto Rico, but that solution was cost prohibitive at $33 million a year.
Meanwhile, the V.I. Housing Finance Authority has allocated $146 million of Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery and Mitigation funding to the V.I. Waste Management Authority, “which includes funds to be set aside for closure activities for the Bovoni and Anguilla landfills along with the proposed conceptual Southeast expansion of the Anguilla landfill,” according to the report.