The territory’s trash crisis has been intensifying for decades, and the local government’s plan is to close the existing landfills and create new areas to fill with garbage, according to the latest status report in two decade-old federal consent decrees.

Attorneys for the local and federal government filed a joint status report Friday in U.S. District Court, explaining the current situation with the 34-acre Bovoni landfill on St. Thomas, and the 30-acre Anguilla landfill on St. Croix.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.