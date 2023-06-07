Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. was scheduled to be deposed Tuesday in the V.I. government’s ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, in which both sides are accusing the other of aiding and facilitating sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities.

It was unclear from publicly available court records whether Bryan’s deposition proceeded as scheduled, and a transcript has not yet been filed.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.