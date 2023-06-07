Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. was scheduled to be deposed Tuesday in the V.I. government’s ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, in which both sides are accusing the other of aiding and facilitating sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities.
It was unclear from publicly available court records whether Bryan’s deposition proceeded as scheduled, and a transcript has not yet been filed.
Epstein was convicted of sex crimes against underage girls in Florida in 2008, and died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges.
Attorneys for the V.I. government say that JPMorgan Chase executives did not report Epstein’s suspicious activities, and the bank profited from Epstein’s crimes in violation of federal law, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
But the bank’s lawyers have shot back with allegations against a number of high-profile Virgin Islanders, including long-time Epstein employee and former first lady Cecile deJongh and her husband former Gov. John deJongh.
On Monday, Judge Jed Rakoff filed a revised case management plan. Depositions are due by Aug. 8, and the trial is scheduled to proceed by Oct. 23.
All filings in the case are under a protective order due to the nature of the allegations, which involve sexual abuse of women and underage girls by Epstein, and certain information is prohibited from public disclosure.
But some documents have been made public after being filed as exhibits, including partially redacted excerpts of the May 9 deposition of V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett.
Over the 20 years he lived in the Virgin Islands, Epstein received tax breaks from the V.I. Economic Development Authority, and Plaskett served as EDA attorney from 2007 to 2012 while Bryan was EDA chairman.
Epstein, who had already been living in the Virgin Islands for about a decade, was convicted of child sex crimes in Florida in 2008, but continued to receive tax exemptions from the EDA, and Bryan signed off on renewal of Epstein’s benefit certificate in 2013.
After leaving the EDA, Plaskett worked for the law firm of Kellerhals, Ferguson and Kroblin, which represented Epstein locally, before Plaskett went on to run for public office. In her deposition, Plaskett said Kellerhals introduced her to Epstein as a potential donor, and she met privately with him and received campaign contributions from Epstein and his employees.
“Jeffrey Epstein’s conduct was despicable. As I’ve stated in the past, contributions made by Jeffrey Epstein to my campaign were donated to women and children-focused non-profits in the Virgin Islands,” Plaskett said in a two-sentence statement after the deposition excerpts became public.
She has not responded to follow-up questions from the Virgin Islands Daily News.
