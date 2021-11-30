Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced the launch of a private-public partnership between the V.I. Health Department, his office and the Diabetes Center of Excellence at a Government House press briefing Monday.
The center, according to the governor, will soon offer education and treatment to residents for free, in hopes of improving the quality of life for people who suffer from diabetes.
Diabetes has a significant impact on the territory as one in eight Virgin Islanders suffer from the disease, according Ganesh Prasad, founder and chief executive officer of the center.
“I have personally lost a grandmother to diabetes, and have many immediate family members who are suffering from this illness,” Prasad said during Monday’s hearing.
Bryan’s oldest daughter, Aliyah, has been living with the disease since being diagnosed at age 12. Daughter and father, along with first lady Yolanda Bryan, sat down recently for a televised interview with Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion to discuss living with the disease as part of National Diabetes Awareness Month, which is observed annually in November.
“We have identified the battle against obesity and diabetes as one of the many initiatives under our American Rescue Plan,” Bryan said Monday. “Over 30% of Virgin Islanders are obese, which is a precursor to diabetes, hypertension and other illnesses.”
Prasad said his center’s mission is simple, “to prevent the onset of diabetes and its complications through health promotion, patient education, treatment and research.”
He added that the center plans to bring diabetes services to V.I. residents through initiatives such as a rural health outreach program, telehealth and telemedicine services and a medical adherence program.
“This includes utilizing mobile outreach vans, outfitted with diabetes care support services to include rapid A1C testing, foot and eye exams and lipid panel drawing stations,” Prasad said.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Prasad’s company would have its own mobile vans or use one of those the Health Department currently operates.
According to Prasad, services will begin “in the first quarter of 2022,” as the center works to gather all necessary medical equipment and supplies, and builds public awareness of their services.
“The Center of Excellence hopes to have a direct enrollment of over 1,000 Virgin Islanders during the first year, and indirectly reach over an estimated 10,000 residents with it’s educational campaigns,” Prasad said.
The organization will also be expanding its services to St. Thomas and St. John.
Earlier this month, Government House committed $1 million to the construction and operation of an independent dialysis center on St. Croix to care for individuals with kidney failure.
Over time, diabetes can damage blood vessels in the kidneys and lead to kidney failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our real goal is to make sure you don’t ever have to go into that center and use their services,” Bryan said. “Key to management of this disease is helping our residents understand how to implement the tools needed to change to a healthy lifestyle.”
According to Prasad, those with diabetes are also disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus.
No monetary details regarding the partnership were announced.
Health warns of new variant
The World Health Organization has classified a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa, now known as Omicron.
“No cases on this variant have been identified in the U.S. Virgin Islands to date, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not already presently circulating,” Encarnacion said Monday. “We must be vigilant as this new variant has been described as highly contagious.”
Encarnacion explained that the Health Department regularly sends COVID-19 samples to Yale University for sequencing, in an effort to detect new variants.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects Omicron to be identified quickly if it emerges in the United States, and recommends that those who are not fully vaccinated to not travel internationally.
In order to prevent the spread of the virus, Encarnacion recommends residents continue mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Since the announcement of the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, we have vaccinated 231 children in that age group,” Encarnacion said.
Encarnacion reported the territory’s COVID-19 related death toll is now at 86, as a 61-year-old woman on St. Croix died on Thanksgiving.