During Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. condemned the latest wave of fatal violence on St. Croix, following a vehicular homicide arrest Friday and a shooting that left one dead and five others injured early Sunday morning.
“Nothing is ordinary about consoling grief-stricken families on the senseless loss of a loved one,” Bryan said.
He cited the case of 64-year-old Hubert Lee Sr., who was arrested Friday and charged with murdering a co-worker, Ersdale I. Joseph, 54, by driving into him with his vehicle.
“And two other separate shooting incidents that ended in the loss of two young Virgin Islanders,” Bryan said.
“I want to offer my condolences to the families for their loss, and my prayers to the five other gunshot victims currently receiving care,” Bryan said.
The first shooting Bryan was referring to occurred Saturday afternoon, when a 19-year-old woman, Carliana LaBeet, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to V.I. Police.
Early Sunday morning, a mass shooting at a nightclub in Peter’s Rest left 19-year-old Jahmari Joshawn Santiago dead at the scene, and five other victims were rushed to Luis Hospital, where one remains on life support, according to police.
“This is a small community and we’re all affected by these disturbances, because we grieve together as a small community because we’re all so intimately connected,” Bryan said.
He acknowledged many residents are stressed and emotionally vulnerable, and said the administration is working to offer more recreational activities, and “is also why we continue to modernize and improve our behavioral health services here in the territory, in which we’ll be making some incredible announcements soon.”
Bryan also encouraged Virgin Islanders “to please go out and enjoy the festivities” as St. Thomas Carnival gets underway.
Assistant V.I. Police Commissioner Mario Brooks, who is serving as Acting Commissioner while V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez is on leave until the 24th, thanked residents for participating in the UberSoca Cruise J’ouvert event, which went on without incident.
He asked Carnival participants to “assist the police department in just being able to police each other, and just focus on having a good, festive time. It goes back to the old mantra that we use, if you see something, say something,” Brooks said. “We will be out in full force,” and will put out parking advisories soon.
Ian Turnbull, Director of the V.I. Division of Festivals, congratulated winners of the Carnival pageants, and said the Schneider Hospital show would be happening Monday night, followed by a lineup of traditional events available on the Division’s website and social media pages, concluding with the Adult Parade and fireworks on April 29.
Wearing of full-face masks is prohibited at J’ouvert this year, and “you’re going to be asked to take off that mask or you cannot take part in the J’ouvert,” Turnbull said.
V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion issued a statement Monday, urging individuals considering suicide to seek help, and offering resources for those still reeling from the mass shooting.
“This weekend we tragically lost a young man to gun violence and young woman to suicide in unrelated incidents. The Department of Health extends sincere condolences to the families who are dealing with this incredible loss, and we want each of you, and the community, to know that the Department of Health’s counseling services are available to anyone who needs someone to talk to, to listen or simply be on the line with them in this moment of distress. We are here to help,” according to the statement.
Anyone in need is urged to call 340-774-7700 on St. Thomas, 340-712-0096 on St. Croix, and 340-776-6400 on St. John. “We will be there from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All calls are confidential,” according to the statement.
“Additionally, if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis, three simple digits – 9-8-8 – connect you to compassionate, confidential support for free. 9-8-8 is the national suicide and crisis lifeline and it is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When you call, text, or chat at 988lifeline.org, you will be quickly connected to a crisis counselor who will also listen to your concerns and provide support,” the statement added. “There is hope. The Lifeline works. You are not alone in crisis. Call, text, or chat 9-8-8.”