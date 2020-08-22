Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has asked Virgin Islanders to keep Catholic Bishop Herbert Bevard in their thoughts and prayers as he recovers on the mainland from a medical condition, according to a news release issued Friday.
“On behalf of the first lady, my family and all Virgin Islanders, I’m extending my best wishes and prayers to Bishop Bevard during his recovery,” Bryan said. “I am asking all Virgin Islanders to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.”
“Those close to Bishop Bevard said he received excellent care at Schneider Regional Medical Center before he was flown off-island earlier this week for further treatment regarding a medical condition that is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bishop currently is in stable condition,” Bryan said in the statement. Bishop Bevard has led the Archdiocese of St. Thomas since 2008.
“As a long-time and beloved spiritual leader in our community, Bishop Bevard has provided guidance and solace to many Virgin Islanders, and we are praying for his speedy recovery and return to the Territory,” Bryan said.