Governor Bryan Has Full Slate of Meetings With Members of Congress on Tuesday

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett are working together to lobby Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C.
On Tuesday, the V.I. leaders met with members of Congress and Democratic leaders to push for the Virgin Islands’ full inclusion in President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and other economic development initiatives.
The meetings included Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who is the House Majority Whip; Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., who is chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee; Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., who is vice chairwoman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., who is chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee; and Robert Edmonson, chief of staff to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Bryan is expected to return to the Virgin Islands today after a “full slate of meetings” Wednesday, according to a statement from Government House.
“As the Virgin Islands begins to emerge from the pandemic and economic crisis, it is essential that we not just return to how things were before — we need to Build Back Better. That is why Democrats in Congress are seizing this once-in-a-generation opportunity with both the Build Back Better Act and the bipartisan infrastructure deal,” Plaskett said in a prepared statement announcing Bryan’s visit to Capitol Hill.